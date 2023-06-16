The best Malaysia holiday destinations: Where to stay and when to travel

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Southeast Asian country Malaysia is a travel destination offering turquoise waters, white sandy beaches, rainforests, mountains, historical landmarks and cultural diversity. It’s spread across the island of Borneo and the Malay Peninsula, and the population is made up of Malay, Chinese and Indian cultures.

From snorkelling off Redang Island and exploring the Cameron Highlands to visiting cosmopolitan capital city Kuala Lumpur, there’s a long list of things to see and do during a holiday to Malaysia. Plus, both George Town and Malacca are Unesco World Heritage Cities.

Whether you’d like a relaxing break, are looking to partake in some water sports or fancy immersing yourself in the local cuisine at one of the country’s night markets, we’ve rounded up a list of must-visit holiday destinations.

Keep scrolling to find out when to travel and where to stay to inspire your next trip to Malaysia.

Penang Island

Penang state’s capital city George Town is a Unesco World Heritage Site (Getty Images)

Penang Island is located just off the Malay Peninsula and is home to state capital city and Unesco World Heritage City George Town. Originally a British trading port, today there’s street art to spot among colourful colonial houses and historical buildings, including Queen Victoria Memorial Clock Tower and the Town Hall. The city’s cuisine combines Chinese, Indian and Malay options, as well as European influences. Penang in home to multiple mosques and temples, such as the beautifully adorned Buddhist place of worship Kek Lok Si Temple in Air Itam. Also on the island is a tropcial butterfly farm, Penang National Park and resort beaches Batu Ferringhi and Tanjung Bungah.

When to visit Penang Island

November to January is an ideal time to visit Penang Island, as it’s after the monsoon season. While you can still expect daily rainfall, the island has a tropical climate and average daily temperatures during this time are around 31C.

Where to stay

Muntri Grove offers understated luxury in tastefully decorated rooms with four-poster beds, local artwork and cosy seating areas. A small rooftop pool and central location complete guests’ experience at the hotel situated just 800m from Prangin Mall in the heart of George Town.

Kuala Lumpur

This cosmopolitan city has a skyline glittering with impressive high-rise buildings (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Cosmopolitan Malaysian capital city Kuala Lumpur has a skyline packed with a whopping 455 high-rise buildings, including the tallest twin towers in the world. The Petronas Twin Towers are 451 metres tall and join another impressive skyscraper, Merdeka 118, which is named after its 118 storeys and has a height of 678 metres. Both can be accessed by the public for a panoramic view of the city. Meanwhile, the KLCC Park is an open space to explore, with a light and fountain show each evening. Also at night is the Jalan Alor Food Street market, for local cuisine and a buzzing atmosphere.

When to visit Kuala Lumpur

Head to Kuala Lumpur during December-January for average daily temperatures of 23-27C, or from June-August for 24-30C. You’ll avoid the monsoon season at these times of year, and several popular festivals including Good Vibes, Muse and the Kuala Lumpur Photography Festival take place in the summer months too.

Where to stay

City-view apartments at Ascott Star KLCC boast a rooftop pool, lush gardens and spacious rooms just minutes from the Petronas Twin Towers and Suria KLCC shopping mall.

Redang Island

The island boasts a beautiful turquoise sea rich with marine life (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Known locally as Pulau Redang, the island boasts turquoise sea and white sand and hosts several beach resorts on its eastern stretch. It’s famous for having a rich marine life and there are 3,000 kinds of fish and 500 coral reef varieties to snorkel amongst at spots such as Long Beach. From here, you can explore a walking trail to Teluk Dalam, which goes through a jungle where macaques, monkeys and lizards live. The popular tropical spot is one of the largest off the Malay Peninsula’s east coast, and Chagar Hutang Turtle Sanctuary is on the island’s north side too.

When to visit Redang Island

The best time to visit Redang Island is between April and August because resorts are generally closed during the winter months when the monsoon season occurs. The daily temperatures are around 25-32C during these months, and there’s less rain past May.

Where to stay

Off the coast of Terengganu, The Taaras Beach & Spa Resort offers luxury suites, four dining options and ocean views from private balconies. A 1.5-hour ferry ride from Shahbandar Jetty awaits guests staying at the spacious resort.

Malacca

There are unique red buildings in the city’s Dutch Square (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Malacca, which is also known as Melaka, is on Unesco’s World Heritage List and has unique red buildings made from iron-rich rock laterite. The city’s centre is known as Dutch Square, because of the inspiration for these 17th-18th century buildings, including Christ Church and the Stadthuys structure. The Melaka Art Gallery and the Malaysia Youth Museum are found in this part of the city too. Malacca is also home to Malaysia’s oldest temple, Cheng Hoon Teng. For shopping, there’s Dataran Pahlawan Melaka Megamall, and the night market on Jonker Street serves up local street food.

When to visit Malacca

April, May and October are the driest months to visit Malacca, with daily temperatures reaching up to 32C during each month.

Where to stay

The clean and comfortable Pines Melaka hotel overlooking the Malacca skyline is stylish and has varied dining options and leisure facilities including a saltwater pool. A stay includes a rainshower, premium toiletries and, in some rooms, direct pool access.

Cameron Highlands

The district is a lush expanse of green hills (Getty Images)

Cameron Highlands is a lush expanse of greenery in Pahang. The hills include a tea plantation, valley, forest and mountains Irau and Batu Brinchang. The area’s wildlife includes frogs, toads, snakes and birds, and you can see an array of flowers at Cameron Flora Park. Several restaurants in the area offer afternoon tea with a spectacular view. Base town Tanah Rata is popular for exploring the district from, with Cameron Highlands’ highest point being an incredible 2,000 metres above sea level.

When to visit Cameron Highlands

Monsoon season lands between November and February, although there is rainfall all year round. The year-round daily temperature is 23-25C, with March being the hottest month.

Where to stay

If world-class service, an outdoor pool and large private rooms are what you long for in a hotel, Zenith Cameron should fit the bill.

Langkawi Island

Langkawi is a popular spot for relaxing beach holidays and water sports (Getty Images)

If you’re looking for a relaxing holiday, Langkawi is a scenic island with clear waters and stretches of white sandy beach. Just 15km long and 20km wide, you can survey the island’s scenery by walking across the dramatic Sky Bridge. Resort town Pantai Cenang is a popular place to enjoy water sports like jet skiing, and there’s also a duty-free shopping centre there. Massive aquarium Underwater World is nearby too.

When to visit Langkawi Island

It’s dry season from November to April, which is a good time to go. The hottest month to visit Langkawi Island is February, where you’ll enjoy average daily temperatures of 29C compared to the only slightly lower 27C seen in the coldest month, July.

Where to stay

Bargain bed and breakfast stays at Mercure Langkawi Pantai Cenang offer guests a comfortable night’s sleep just five minutes’ walk from Cenang Beach. There’s an outdoor swimming pool, gardens and buffet breakfasts wrapped up with friendly staff and great local amenities.

Kuching

The city has a vast waterfront esplanade and is in easy reach of a nature reserve, national park and beach (Getty Images)

Malaysian city Kuching is the capital of Sarawak state, and it has a vast waterfront esplanade, stretching for 900 metres across the Sarawak River. Dive into Kuching’s history at the Sarawak Museum and tuck into local delicacies on Food Street. Both Semenggoh Nature Reserve and Kubah National Park are a 30-minute drive from the city in opposite directions, while Damai Beach is 45-minutes away. Plus, there’s an international airport just outside Kuching too.

When to visit Kuching

A good time to visit Kuching is from April to October, as these are the months with the least rainfall. Average daily temperatures are around 32C during this time.

Where to stay

Pullman Kuching is the ultimate elegant stay in the Sarawak state. Modern rooms are fitted with spacious en-suites, minibars and air conditioning, with a buffet breakfast and area shuttles complimentary to a stay.

