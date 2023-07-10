Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ever since the birth of Hollywood, Los Angeles has developed into a cultural icon – and become synonymous with the “American Dream” itself. Even today, the city carries a certain sense of mystique and surrealism, one which suits its legendary status as a cradle of fame and glamour.

A Californian city with an almost-perfect temperate climate and stunning natural setting, LA is a mix of quintessential American characteristics, a hub of modern and historical influences. From bustling avenues and soaring skyscrapers to an assortment of galleries, museums and architecture, the City of Angels has a dizzying range of things to see and do.

Without good planning you’re likely to miss out on something when exploring a city of this magnitude. We’ve done our best to help you avoid that by rounding up a list of the best things to do in Los Angeles.

Explore Hollywood

A view down Hollywood Boulevard (Getty Images)

LA’s most famous district is located in the north of the city, and is the birthplace of Warner Bros, Paramount and Universal Studios, with several landmarks and attractions that you can spend a day visiting. The most recent is the The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures: opened in 2021, it houses over 13 million film-related objects, from a shark mould used for Jaws to props used in E.T..

A walk along the Hollywood Walk of Fame is unmissable, though a visit to the TCL Chinese Theatre and the Dolby Theatre (the host of the annual Oscars ceremony) are two similarly important pilgrimages for movie lovers. The famous Hollywood sign sits proudly on the hills above; more on that below.

Head to the Hollywood Sign

A view of the famous Hollywood sign (Getty Images)

In the Hollywood Hills, just north above the district of Hollywood, stands the city-defining Hollywood Sign. The 15-metre tall, 137-metre long sign is accessible via several trails, from the three-mile Burbank Peak Trail to the two-mile round trip that starts in Griffith Park.

If the hike up to the sign seems too time consuming (or tiring), there are plenty of great places in the surrounding areas where you can get a picture-perfect view of it. The Lake Hollywood Park and Hollywood Reservoir are two locations that offer shorter walks around the general area but great views of the sign; if you want to stay in the car, Mulholland Drive and Mulholland Highway are good.

See the city’s art at the LACMA and Getty Centre

The Getty Center is famed for its architecture and grounds as well as its art (Getty Images)

LA has evolved into a premier destination for art in the USA over cent years. Though galleries such as The Broad and the Grand Avenue MOCA (both of which showcase contemporary artists like Andy Warhol and Jean‐Michel Basquiat) are impressive offerings, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the Getty Center steal the show. The LACMA is home to an extensive collection of arts and relics that spans thousands of years, from Ancient Egyptian artefacts to works by Picasso; the Getty has a similarly impressive collection but is focused on paintings, sculptures and photos, with material ranging from Rembrandt to Renoir.

Both are also architecturally impressive, with innovative designs and outdoor spaces that play host to several shows and events during the year. Admission to the Getty is free, while tickets to the LACMA cost between $21 and $25.

Take in the views from the Griffith Observatory

A view of the Griffith Observatory, with downtown LA in the background (Getty Images)

Though primarily a first-rate astronomical facility, the Griffith Observatory’s allure for many tourists lies in its sweeping views over LA, the surrounding hills and the Pacific Ocean. Its location in Griffith Park (not far from the Hollywood Sign) means that hiking is popular in the nearby area, while for those who do have an interest in physics and astronomy, the Observatory has several public telescopes available, as well as planetarium shows and fascinating exhibitions of objects, from a Foucault Pendulum to a Tesla Coil.

Ride or stride through Beverly Hills

Rodeo Drive is one of the most well-known parts of Beverly Hills (Getty Images)

The main rival to Hollywood for the title of ‘LA’s most renowned neighbourhood’, Beverly Hills sits just west of the movie-making capital. Known as a place where many of the stars of said movies choose to live, it has become an area that is synonymous with the glamour of Tinseltown, from the upscale shopping of Rodeo Drive to the luxury hotel stays offered at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

The palm tree-lined streets are home to an array of more affordable shops, cafe and eateries, with pleasant greenery abound in the form of Greystone Gardens and Beverly Gardens Park (home to the Beverly Hills Sign).

Theme parks and studio tours

Universal Studios is one of several theme parks and movie-related activities in and around the city (Getty Images)

The cradle of US movie production was always likely to produce some sort of visitor attractions. Disneyland California (located in nearby Anaheim) and Universal Studios are the film-related theme parks, where characters including Spiderman, Buzz Lightyear and Indiana Jones boast their own themed rides – tickets for both range from $83 at Disneyland and $108 at Universal.

A slightly cheaper alternative is the Warner Bros. Studio Tour ($70). The company still use the general space for filming, but the tour will show you some of TV and film’s most renowned materials, from the set used for Friends’ Central Perk to props from the Harry Potter films.

Away from movie-related attractions, LA also boasts a Legoland park (situated in Carlsbad) and a Six Flags park – Magic Mountain, which holds the world record for most rollercoasters in a single park (tickets start at around £45).

Window shop ‘til you drop

LA has several shopping areas, ranging from the ultra high-end to high-street brands (Getty Images)

Due to the range of malls and shopping destinations, you’ll likely spend more time browsing than actually shopping, but a stroll around some of LA’s best shopping districts is worthwhile (even just to take in the tree-lined streets). The city has its fair share of malls, from Westfield Century City to Citadel Outlets, but the best choice is to visit its eclectic range of shopping-specific areas.

Rodeo Drive is the city’s most well-known location, but the wallet will likely remain firmly in your pocket while wandering alongside its high-end boutiques. The Grove (near Hollywood) and Third Street Promenade (in Santa Monica) offer more of a mix between high-street brands and luxury stores, while Melrose Avenue and Abbot Kinney Boulevard are the city’s most diverse shopping areas, with anything from an Adidas to independent boutiques.

Explore Venice

Though better known for its beach, the Venice area has a network of peaceful canals (Getty Images)

The Venice area is best known for Venice Beach and its bohemian boardwalk, where tattoo parlours and souvenir shops meet skate parks and basketball courts. The beach itself is as pleasant as any, where a wide expanse of golden sands meets the blue waters of the Pacific, all backed by picturesque palm trees. The boardwalk is a vibrant backdrop, home to colourful murals, graffiti, performers, vendors and independent shops, with famous LA sites including Muscle Beach and Abbot Kinney Boulevard also nearby.

Behind the hustle and noise of the Boardwalk, the presence of a network of canals lends more credibility to the Venice name. In this quieter part, pedestrian paths wind along the water, with charming houses and quaint bridges littered throughout the area.

Experience the city’s markets

The Grand Central Market is the city’s most famous (Getty Images)

Across LA you’ll find anything from weekly flea markets to almost-daily farmers’ markets. For antiques, vintage clothing and potential holiday souvenirs, the Rose Bowl Flea Market and Melrose Trading Post are the best bet; you’ll find an eclectic mix that also includes furniture, accessories, art and other collectibles.

Those who are in search of a range of fresh produce may want to head to Santa Monica’s Farmers’ Market; held in different locations three times a week, the Sunday market on Main Street also offers several food stalls for hungry visitors. The markets in The Grove and the Arts District are similar affairs, although both offer a wider range of spices, baked goods and deli foods including cheeses, jams and meats.

Finally, if you prefer visiting markets to eat the food there and then, head to Smorgasburg or the Grand Central Market. Smorgasburg is a recent addition (it started in 2016), open every Sunday and offering dozens of stalls, from Peruvian and Thai cuisine to stalls that simply specialise in using cinnamon. Grand Central Market has existed since 1917 and is now arguably LA’s most famous market, with a similarly unique mix of stalls (think anything from pizza and Asian fusion to shops that only sell curywurst) and the addition of a bazaar showcasing local independent retailers on Fridays and weekends.

Head to the beach

There are dozens of beach areas in and around LA – Malibu has its own glamorous reputation (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Beaches are aplenty in the City of Angels and its surrounding areas. Venice Beach may be the most famous, but you’ll find similar stretches of golden sands and more peaceful promenades at either Manhattan Beach or Dockweiler Beach. If visiting Santa Monica, the famous pier and white sands of the State Beach can’t be missed.

Away from the city proper, many of the area’s best beaches are found in Malibu, an area of pristine coast, azure waters and architecturally varied houses. There’s also a real variation to the stunning coastline in the area; while soft golden sands are guaranteed, you may find yourself surrounded by cliffs, rugged rock formations or palm trees (and sometimes all three) when visiting the best beaches. For a general area that is as calm as the turquoise water surrounding it, try Paradise Cove, Carbon Beach or El Matador; for something a little more exciting, head for Laguna or Zuma Beach.

Explore Santa Monica

Santa Monica Boulevard and the wide expanse of golden sands (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Santa Monica is surrounded by the rest of the city of LA, and sits less than 30 minutes east of Malibu. It is well-visited by tourists and locals alike, who flock to its conveniently-located beach and the beloved Santa Monica Pier (where the exciting, bustling Pacific Park amusement park provides entertainment for visitors of all ages). Though the merits of wide sandy beaches, arcade games and rides are clear, Santa Monica is also home to several shopping and dining areas (including the Third Street Promenade, Montana Avenue and Main Street), cultural and art offerings (such as the Annenberg Community Beach House and Santa Monica Museum of Art) and the 26-acre Palisades Park, where visitors can enjoy walking paths, picnic areas and gardens with panoramic views over the coastline into the Pacific.

See a show or concert

The Walt Disney Concert Hall is one of LA’s most recognisable venues (Getty Images)

LA has a vibrant entertainment scene, with shows ranging from the LA Philharmonic to daily comedy clubs. Its theatres often host touring Broadway shows, while popular music venues include the Hollywood Bowl (an 18,00-seat outdoor amphitheatre in the Hollywood Hills that hosts big names from all genres of music) and the Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Shows at these venues will require a some research before you visit, though comedy clubs, magic shows and some live music venues will host shows almost every day. For laughs, head to The Comedy Store or the Laugh Factory; for illusion, try The Magic Castle in Hollywood. Whatever your chosen entertainment, it is worth doing some background research to see what’s coming up, as the city regularly welcomes performances from across the board, whether it’s famous bands, dance groups like the American Ballet Theatre or more gymnastic performances such as Cirque du Soleil.

