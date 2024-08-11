Support truly

As the Olympics draws to a close, Paris will pass the torch to Los Angeles where the next Games will be held in 2028. With excellent facilities and a stellar sporting legacy – LA is home to the Dodgers and Lakers – there are high hopes for the California city as the next host. And it makes a pretty great place for an active holiday, too.

From sun-drenched parks and beachside promenades to winding mountain trails and curving canyons, the city is an outdoor lover’s haven. Plus, there are plenty of museums and landmarks where you can explore LA’s sporting history – not to mention stadium tours and the opportunity to watch some of the greatest teams in the US play baseball and basketball.

LA is also one of the host cities for the Fifa World Cup when the tournament comes to the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026. So as the city gets fired up for four years of sporting fever, we’ve rounded up a selection of ways to get active in Los Angeles.

Take a hike around LA’s celeb-filled trails

Hikers can book on tours to walk up to the Hollywood sign ( Getty Images )

If there is one activity that has Los Angeles become known for on social media, it is hiking picturesque trails. As well as getting your steps in, it serves as an opportunity to spot a celebrity or two escaping from the city for a bit of exercise in the mountains. One of the most popular hiking trails is Runyon Canyon, a three-mile round trip known for getting a picturesque view of the iconic Hollywood sign and glimpses of LA’s million-dollar mansions. Bikes and Hikes offers a wide variety of outdoor tours around Los Angeles, from leisurely trips to hikes right up to the Hollywood sign.

Work out at Muscle Beach Venice

Muscle Beach Venice is a bodybuilder hotspot along the shoreline ( Getty Images )

Muscle Beach Venice is an open-air gym touted as the ‘Home of Bodybuilding’ that has been giving hardcore exercise enthusiasts a place to work out since 1963. Not to be confused with the more gymnastic-oriented Original Muscle Beach in Santa Monica, Muscle Beach Venice has been home to some of the biggest names in bodybuilding, such as Franco Columbu, Lou Ferrigno, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Frank Zane.

If bodybuilding is not your thing, there are plenty of recreational activities along Venice Beach’s promenade to enjoy, such as handball courts, padel tennis courts, the Skate Dancing plaza, a range of beach volleyball courts, and a bike trail.

Glimpse into the past at the Los Angeles Coliseum

Opened in 1923, the Coliseum has hosted two previous Olympics ( Getty Images )

Interested in learning about Los Angeles’ rich sporting history? Visit the historical landmark of the Los Angeles Coliseum, a venue that has twice hosted the summer Olympics, in 1932 and 1984, and is soon to host the legendary competition once again in 2028.

The Colesium has provided a home for the USC Trojans since 1923 and has hosted a number of momentous sporting events. Sports enthusiasts have the opportunity to take a historic guided tour on Mondays and Tuesdays around the Coliseum, passing near the Coliseum Torch and the Court of Honor, while football fans will be able to spend time in the locker room and the Player’s Tunnel. Events such as the track and field competitions and the Opening Ceremony are slated to be held here for the 2028 Olympics.

Experience LA soccer ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup

Los Angeles FC forward Stipe Biuk at an MLS soccer match last ( AP )

In two years, LA will be one of the many cities across Canada, the US and Mexico to host Fifa World Cup matches. To ramp up your World Cup excitement, you may opt to go watch a match played by Los Angeles FC, LA Galaxy, or the recently debuted women’s team, Angel City FC.

If watching the beautiful game has made you want to kick the ball around with friends or family, there are a number of pick-up soccer places, such as MacArthur Park in Downtown Los Angeles, Lafayette Park, Santa Monica Airport Fields, and Playa Vista Soccer Field. Small-sided games are also available at Sofive soccer centres in Southgate, Covina, and Pomona.

Get a surfing lessons off LA’s sunny beaches

Catch some waves along the California coast ( Getty Images )

If spending time by Los Angeles’ spectacular seaside has made you want to explore the ocean a little further, surfing lessons are a great way to experience the waters with guidance from an instructor. Aqua Surf School offers private surf lessons all year round, as well as summer surf camps for teens and children. With four locations along the LA coastline, the school has experience coaching people of all ages and abilities. Whether you want to embrace your inner SoCal surfer dude or just try something new, surfing is a great way to create new memories with family or friends.

Be a Petrol Head at the Petersen Automotive Museum

The Petersen Automotive Museum boasts many vehicle exhibitions ( Getty Images )

Nestled near other popular museums in the city, such as the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, is an exhibition space dedicated to celebrating the rich history of the automotive industry and car racing: the Petersen Automotive Museum. One can expect the exhibitions to be filled with racing cars, funky 1980s space-age vehicles and ultra-rare hypercars like the 2022 Apollo Intensa Emozione ‘Purple Dragon’. The museum can’t not celebrate cinema while being so close to Hollywood; it also hosts a number of vehicles used in film and television.

Horse around at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center

Take in a horse show at the famous stables ( Getty Images )

Home to Hollywood (and a great number of movie stars), Los Angeles is well-known for its role in cinema. The Los Angeles Equestrian Center has been the set for many movies and TV shows, such as Pretty Woman and Dynasty. Why not attend a horse show while immersing yourself in Hollywood glamour? You do not need to be an equestrian aficionado to experience or watch horse riding and try something new.

Catch a baseball or basketball game (or tour)

Magic Johnson’s statue outside the Crypto.com Arena ( Getty Images )

If you are a baseball fan, it is hard to ignore the lure of a Los Angeles Dodgers game. Or if basketball is your thing you won’t want to miss a the opportunity to watch the Lakers. Depending on the time you are in the city, attending a game to see the professionals at play is a must-see for superfans, or just as a family day out.

Baseball fans who want to experience the game on another level can choose from a wide range of Dodgers stadium tours, such as visiting the stadium, the field and the clubhouse. There’s even a special Jackie Robinson tour that highlights the life and career of the iconic baseball player.

For those who are more into basketball, a trip to the Crypto.com arena may be of interest, where you will be able to pose with some of LA’s biggest sporting heroes, from Magic Johnson to Shaquille O’Neal. This arena is where the gymnastics events are due to be held in the upcoming 2028 Olympics.

