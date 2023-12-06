Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Despite being only 21 miles long and taking just an hour to drive from the east to west coast, the island of Ibiza needs little introduction. Whether you’re a seasoned regular or new to wander ”the White Island”, we’re willing to bet you’ve heard about this tiny bit of the Balearics.

For those who have holidayed in Ibiza before, we’re sure we don’t need to sway you to return. For those who haven’t yet ventured onto the island, let us dispel any thoughts of it being a place purely for partying (though there is, of course, plenty of hedonistic fun for those who seek it).

Beautiful beaches, crystal-clear coves and sprawling orange groves are in abundance, and a significant region of the island and its seas are part of a natural park, meaning keen walkers can wander and bask in its charms.

With so much on offer, where you choose to lay your head is exceptionally important when considering what your trip will entail. So, grab your sunnies and check out our round-up of the best hotels for every occasion.

The best hotels in Ibiza are:

Best for luxury: Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay

Neighbourhood: Ibiza Bay, Talamanca

(Nobu Hotel)

It may come as no surprise that Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay is just as luxurious as its famous sushi restaurants. Situated in the famous bay of Talamanca, overlooking the ocean, it’s a modern haven of peace and tranquillity that’s so crisp, clean and incredibly chic, you may never want to leave the resort. But if you do want to venture out, it’s just a short taxi ride away from the Old Town and Pacha – one of Ibiza’s most prestigious clubs.

Two swimming pools surrounded by beloved “Bali bed” sun loungers provide plenty of space for daily sprawling, and although there’s no direct access to the sea, a small beach area enables you to wiggle your toes in the sand. Be sure to select a sea-view room to make it extra special, and don’t miss the additional elements, such as spiritual hikes, yoga lessons and the sensational spa.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best for authentic Ibiza: Pikes Ibiza

Neighbourhood: San Antonio

(Pikes Ibiza)

A fair few famous faces have been spotted at Pikes over the past three decades. From George Michael’s music video to Freddie Mercury’s famous bedroom, it’s steeped in Ibiza heyday history. Today, it’s kept all of its fine finca features but with fabulous twists, including a 10ft glitter roller skate on the tennis court, disco balls in the pink Pamela’s dining hall, and coloured creatures on any surface they can fit. As for the bedrooms, each one is unique, featuring retro and quirky characteristics, while still keeping all the little luxuries, from a smart TV to drink-making stations.

If the walls could talk, they’d be well worth listening to, so best be prepared to party, as the legend lives on. With that in mind, it may come as no surprise that this is an over-25s venue, although kids are allowed in the restaurant. Highlights to look out for include the Pikes Literary Festival (regularly hosted by screenwriter Irvine Welsh), famous Sunday roasts and legendary Halloween parties.

Price: Doubles from £230

Book now

Best for a relaxing escape: Agroturismo Atzaró

Neighbourhood: Santa Eularia des Riu

(Agroturismo Atzaró)

Dubbed the Soho Farmhouse of Ibiza, this 300-year-old family farm, which opened as a hotel in 2004, is a picturesque piece of Ibiza just waiting to be discovered. Sitting within 13ha of land, sprawling orange groves and manicured Mediterranean gardens provide the backdrop to the beautiful property, where peacocks and cats stroll around freely. Taking you back to nature, the luxuriousness comes from the finca-meets-farm design, with nine swimming pools, countless sunbeds, a serene spa and two restaurants.

With farm-to-table food, a self-generated electricity supply, its own natural well for water, and electric bikes on site for guests to enjoy, its sustainable credentials are also worth noting. Just be warned – with only 24 rooms on site, this boutique hotel gets booked up quickly, so be sure to reserve well in advance to avoid disappointment.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best for bar-hopping: Hard Rock Hotel

Neighbourhood: Playa d’en Bossa

(Hard Rock Hotel)

With countless restaurants and hotels across the globe, Hard Rock has built up a reputation for hardcore partygoers, and the Ibiza resort is no exception. From the welcome cocktails upon arrival to the party-ready pool, beach club, rooftop restaurant and playlist pumping out at breakfast, everything in this hotel has been designed to keep the party going. A visit to the hotel’s ”Children of the 80s” event every Friday is a must to dip your toe into the fun. But if you want to sample the partying Ibiza is known for, some of the Island’s best nightclubs are just a short walk away, along with a strip full of bars and restaurants.

If you do decide to stay on site, there’s 24-hour room service, plus nine restaurants to cater to every need, with a breakfast banquet like no other. A selection of “swim up” rooms and colour-clashing decor all add to the design, and there’s even a kids’ club and spa inside for when you do need a moment of peace.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best for longer stays: 7Pines Resort Ibiza

Neighbourhood: San Jose

(7Pines Resort Ibiza)

Located on the west coast of the Island, the sunsets at 7Pines are hard to beat. Sitting on top of a cliff overlooking the sea and the magical rock Es Vedra, the backdrop is nothing short of stunning, and the swimming pools, three restaurants, gym and spa sit in a prime location to take it all in.

The rooms are situated in small blocks of villas, each of which can be rented out as a full house for larger groups or individual segments for couples, small families or solo travellers. With a bedroom, lounge, small kitchenette, bathroom and even a swimming pool in some, there’s plenty of space to relax in – ideal for a week or more. Plus, one of the prettiest beaches on the Island is just a short drive away, and the hotel offers water sports for an additional fee.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Read our full review of 7Pines Resort Ibiza, part of Destination by Hyatt here Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Book now

Best for romance: Hacienda Na Xamena

Neighbourhood: San Miguel

(Hacienda Na Xamena)

For a romantic escape with your beloved, few hotels are as sexy as Hacienda Na Xamena. First up, the views are breath-taking, looking out over the sea. Then there are the sprawling sunbeds carved into rocks from which to enjoy the calm and quiet atmosphere with your significant other.

For when you prefer a bit more action, there’s a gym, tennis court, spa and three swimming pools. Talking of which, it’s one of the few hotels on the island to have an indoor swimming pool. There’s an indoor botanical courtyard, too, bringing the abundance of nature from the outside in, while private hot tubs in every room provide even more of an escape from the outside world.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best in Ibiza Town: The Standard

Neighbourhood: Ibiza Town

(The Standard)

The adults-only Standard is one of the very few hotels in Ibiza that stays open year-round, and thank goodness for that. Nestled within the heart of the Old Town, the townhouse-style property features a romantic rooftop Mexican restaurant and swimming pool overlooking the delightful Dalt Vila (Ibiza’s fortified old town), and a buzzy downstairs bar. All the rooms are ultra-modern, with a clean, minimalist aesthetic.

Opened in April 2022, it’s certainly one of the brand-spanking new toys of the town, and Wednesday night bingo brings a raucous crowd ready to have a good time. A stroll away from countless shops, bars and restaurants, there’s no lack of places to go, while a short drive will bring you to one of many beaches for a day lounging on the sand.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best for a weekend away: Oku Ibiza

Neighbourhood: San Antonio

(Oku Ibiza)

If you’re spending a weekend in Ibiza, the Oku is the place to be. Located just on the outskirts of San Antonio, you can walk into the town and to the beach, or take a short taxi ride to any of the super clubs. But if you’re after a more relaxing time, the Olympic-size swimming pool, exceptional sushi restaurant and small spa treatment rooms mean there’s no need to leave the hotel.

During peak seasons, Sundays are reserved for Sunday Sessions, turning the pool area into a buzzy beach bar, while the poolside cinema nights are also a hit. An artist recently took over the hotel, giving a slightly quirky twist to the clean, neutral aesthetic – and if you like the artwork, you can buy some to take home.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best for night owls: El Hotel Pacha

Neighbourhood: Ibiza Town

(El Hotel Pacha)

Even those unfamiliar with Ibiza have probably heard of the world-famous nightclub Pacha. But, what you may not know, is that the Pacha brand has expanded to include not one but two hotels on Ibiza’s mainland, all sitting under the red cherry logo.

Closest to the nightclub is El Hotel Pacha, situated right across the road from the party destination and Ibiza town marina, so you can stagger home within two minutes in the early hours of the morning without worry. Entry into the club is included in your room rate, which is a huge bonus, considering tickets can cost around £80 each.

Looking at the rooms, each one is created with neutral colours, making them the perfect place to chill out after a long night on the dancefloor. You can even have breakfast delivered to your room until midday so you can sleep in a little longer, or you can head down to the ground-floor restaurant for a breakfast buffet.

We would stress that the pool and outside area are on the smaller side, so this is definitely the place to stay for night owls, and those who prefer a day party can head down the road to sister hotel Destino Pacha, reviewed below.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best for a little bit of everything: W Ibiza

Neighbourhood: Santa Eulalia

(W Hotel Ibiza)

Sitting on the coast of Santa Eulalia, Ibiza’s third largest town, the W Ibiza is away from the hustle and bustle of San Antonio and Ibiza Town, yet still has a whole host of restaurants, bars, a long stretch of beach and there’s certainly still plenty of room to party.

Bringing a playful aesthetic, the rainbow-coloured sun shades, paint-splattered bed headboards and striped soft furnishings of the 162 rooms stand out against the typical Ibizan white-washed walls, while overlooking both the sea and large sun-soaked pool.

On top of the hotel, you’ll find the Glow Rooftop bar, with 360-degree views of the White Isle, and a small plunge pool. Downstairs, vegetarian-first restaurant Steps offers up a mix of vegan, meat and fish dishes; the Fire Steakhouse sits just above the pool; and the large W lounge makes for the perfect place to pre-drink, mingle with friends or relax to the sounds of multiple resident DJs. And, as it’s part of the Marriott group, Marriott Bonvoy members can also enjoy all member perks while staying too.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Read our full review of W Ibiza here Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best for partying: Destino Pacha Ibiza

Neighbourhood: Talamanca

(Destino Pacha Ibiza)

Although there’s much more to Ibiza than just partying, it is called the Party Island for a reason, and this is what world-famous nightclub Pacha excels at. An elevated, much larger version of El Hotel Pacha, this 168-room hotel combines luxury-looking villas with sea views and standout sushi and Mexican food.

Inside, the neutral decor is very similar to that of El Hotel Pacha, but outside is where you’ll notice the biggest difference. In front of the rooms sits an incredibly large swimming pool surrounded by sun loungers. A resident DJ plays throughout the day, changing the tempo from chilled morning music to afternoon headboppers.

On top of access to the famous Pacha nightclub (only a 10-minute taxi ride away) included in the room rate, Destino is actually a music venue on its own, hosting outdoor DJ sets from world-renowned artists such as Solomun each week in the summer. There’s even an onsite nightclub, too, if you wish to dance until dawn.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best boutique hotel: Montesol Experimental Ibiza

Neighbourhood: Ibiza town

(Montesol Experimental Ibiza)

Montesol Experimental is one of Ibiza’s oldest hotels, storing close to a century’s worth of memories and welcoming a whole host of famous faces in its 1950s heyday. Nestled within the heart of Ibiza Town, the 33 rooms, ground-floor restaurant and rooftop bar create the perfect space for rest and relaxation, metres away from all the action.

In 2023, the hotel received a makeover, combining old-school Ibiza charm with all the necessary appliances of everyday life. Playing with a quaint, Wes-Anderson-esque look, bright pops of pink and red stand out against seashell-embossed white walls to enhance its boutique appeal.

Sadly, there’s no pool on-site, but you’re only a short drive away from dozens of beaches, and you can keep your (rental) car with the in-house valet for a fee that’s cheaper than the local town car park.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Read our full review of Montesol Experimental Ibiza here Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Best for hen parties: Wi-ki-Woo

Neighbourhood: San Antonio

(Wi-Ki-Woo)

Wi-ki-Woo is certainly one for the “girlies”, with its pink and green colour scheme, pre-drink party anthems playing ’til midnight and Instagram snap opportunities around every corner – disco-room lift included.

Sitting a short walk away from the San Antonio strip, it’s probably as close as you can get to the party centre while still being able to sleep soundly at night. Walk five minutes to the left, and you’ll see Café Mambo, one of the island’s most famous bars, to watch the sunset, while a stroll to the right will have you stumbling across Ibiza’s adorable aquarium.

Below the rooms, which house an in-room fake-tan selection next to the mini bar, is a large outdoor restaurant and bar for both hotel guests and external diners. A private swimming pool complete with pink pool floats and sunbeds sits to the left, offering a perfect place to catch up on sleep after a late night. We’re dubbing this as the place to go for hen-dos, girls’ trips and first-time Ibiza holidaymakers.

Price: Doubles from £65

Book now

Best for older couples: Hotel Mongibello Ibiza

Location: Santa Eulalia

(Mongibello Hotel Ibiza )

Brand new to the island in 2023, Hotel Mongibello was highly anticipated, and it certainly stands out from the crowd. Throwing away the traditional Ibiza aesthetic, this hotel plays on a 1960s Italian Riveria theme, complete with blue-striped floors, parasols, deck chairs and ceramic lemon ornaments sitting on every table. Even the music played around the pool follows the same theme, with the retro vibe flowing throughout the whole hotel – a far cry from the tech house Ibiza is most famous for.

Of course, all modern necessities are still included – such as coffee machines, TVs, air-con and more – so you’ll still be incredibly comfortable while experiencing the vintage feel. On-site, you’ll find two restaurants, a large swimming pool and access to a small beach through a large lockable door. There’s also a small speakeasy bar downstairs, although it’s fully soundproof so as not to interfere with the hotel’s calm, considered atmosphere.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Read more of our hotel reviews in Ibiza

Read more on Spanish holiday destinations: