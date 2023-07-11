Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you needed more proof that it really is a Barbie world, Crocs’ new collaboration with the live-action film has already sold out online, much to the frustration of fans.

Crocs is the latest brand to launch a collaboration with the Barbie movie, which hits theatres on 21 July. The shoe company debuted its new collection on Tuesday 11 July, with each shoe fittingly coated in Barbiecore pink.

The Mega Crush Clog, which has already sold out online, features a 2.9-inch platform sole with a glittery midsole design and eight built-in Barbie movie charms with the classic “B” logo. The new collection also includes the Barbie Cozzzy Sandal, lined with plush pink fuzz; the Barbie Crush Clog in black; and a Barbiecore version of Crocs’ classic clog.

The brand additionally released a set of kidswear shoes alongside the collection, though Barbie is for every age.

Earlier this week, Crocs announced its Barbie collaboration on social media by sharing a first look at the pink shoes. However, it appears the heads-up wasn’t enough for Barbie fans, who already snatched up the collection just hours after it dropped.

As of Tuesday, the platform Mega Crush Clog – which retails at $84.99 (£65.72) – is currently sold out in all sizes. However, the black Crush Clog is still available in select sizes at $74.99 (£57.99), as well as the Barbie Classic Clog at $59.99 (£46.39) and the Barbie Cozzzy Sandal at $64.99 (£50.25).

Unsurprisingly, Barbie fans took to Twitter to reveal whether they were one of the lucky ones who snagged the limited edition Crocs.

“Secured a pair of the Barbie Crocs before they sold out,” said one user.

“The Barbie Crocs are soooo cute,” said another fan.

“The Barbie Crocs are out they’re tempting me so bad,” a third person wrote, while someone else admitted: “Yes I bought the Barbie Crocs, yes they were incredibly expensive, yes my wallet hurts but my heart is happy!!!!!”

However, not everyone was able to purchase a pair of the coveted Barbie shoes before they sold out online.

“All the Barbie Crocs sold out in my size before I could get them,” tweeted one person. “This in my villain origin story.”

“I want you to know that not being able to get the Barbie platform Crocs is absolutely my breaking point,” another wrote.

While some Barbie Crocs have sold out on the brand’s website, fans can still purchase the collection items at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Urban Outfitters, and Hibbett.

This isn’t the only brand to collaborate with the Mattel doll ahead of the Barbie premiere. Last month, Airbnb announced that fans of the live-action film will be able to stay in Barbie’s oceanfront Malibu mansion free of charge.

“The Barbie Malibu DreamHouse is back on Airbnb – but this time, Ken’s hosting,” Airbnb wrote on Instagram, sharing their announcement. “While everyone’s favourite doll makes her live action film debut in Barbie, Ken transformed the pink palace with maximum Kenergy – cowboy hats, rollerblades, you name it.”

The home rental company said: “The stay will cost zero dollars, as Ken couldn’t figure out how to put a price on Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse.”

According to Airbnb, two individual one-night stays in Ken’s bedroom inside the Barbie dreamhouse will be available on 21 and 22 July 2023. Fans can request to book their stay beginning on 17 July at 10am PT at airbnb.com/kendreamhouse.

The upcoming Barbie movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, had its star-studded world premiere on 9 July in Los Angeles, California. The film stars Margot Robbie as the titular Barbie, along with Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Barbie hits theatres in the US and UK on 21 July.