Barry Keoghan has opened up about his usual type amid rumours he and Sabrina Carpenter are dating.

The Saltburn star spoke to Lynn Hirschberg about the intimate details of his love life and romantic desires ahead of his feature in W Magazine’s Director’s Issue. During the interview, Keoghan revealed which movie star he had a “crush on” when he was a kid.

With his head cocked to the side, Keoghan answered: “Marilyn Monroe.”

“I’ve got a type. You know what I mean? Marilyn Monroe,” he continued.

To the 31-year-old actor’s fans, his confession isn’t as shocking seeing that he’s been spotted with Sabrina Carpenter recently.

On 3 December 2023, the two A-listers were seen in a Los Angeles parking lot together. According to the Daily Mail, the two had just left a “romantic” dinner. However, at this point, Keoghan hadn’t confirmed his split from girlfriend, Alyson Sandro, who he shares his son with.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer lead made it clear he and Sandro were no longer together in his January 2024 GQ cover story. That same month, he and the “Feather” singer were caught out together at Luna Luna, an interactive amusement park in Los Angeles.

Speculation continued to swirl when Carpenter and Keoghan were pictured on the couch together at W Magazine’s Grammys after-party. Photos from the night show Carpenter covering her face with a large French martini glass while Keoghan blushes next to her.

Making matters even juicier, the pair stepped out for dinner on 13 February – a pre-Valentine’s celebration. They were seen at both Delilah and Ysabel in West Hollywood.

As of now, neither of them have confirmed their romance.

Before Carpenter, Keoghan was in a relationship with Sandro for three years. The Irish actor met Sandro in February 2021, welcoming their son together in August 2022.

In conversation with GQ, Keoghan talked about how becoming a father while filming Emerald Fennel’s Saltburn was the “best time” of his life.

“It was probably the best time of my life, to be quite fair. Havin’ a baby boy, and leadin’ a movie. It was the best time of my life, I must say – yeah,” he proclaimed. “They gave me a day off. Good on them! Day off, and straight on to night shoots and night feedings – boom!

On Sandro as a mother, Keoghan admitted: “She’s done a great job and she’s an incredible mother.”