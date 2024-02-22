Fans praise Barry Keoghan for his nude feature on Vanity Fair cover

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Barry Keoghan is sticking with the whole naked thing, and his fans are loving it.

The 31-year-old actor was one of Vanity Fair’s cover stars for their 30th annual Hollywood issue. And while other Hollywood favourites like Bradley Cooper, Jenna Ortega, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph were pictured in elegant garb, the Saltburn lead went nude.

In the outlet’s Instagram promotion of their latest edition, 11 A-listers were filmed in front of a green screen that was made to look like the VF cover. Natalie Portman, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, Jodie Comer, Lily Gladstone, Greta Lee, Charles Melton, and the three previously mentioned others causally passed before Keoghan was seen mooning the camera. His lack of clothes was a nod to the on-screen regular’s iconic final scene in Emerald Fennel’s film, where he dances around the Saltburn mansion naked.

Just as they enjoyed the Irish entertainer’s end performance in the comedic thriller, fans were pleasantly wowed by his magazine feature.

“OMG BARRY,” one excited individual wrote, while another commented: “Barry at the end I can’t even.”

“Y’all at that. The way my jaw dropped at Barry,” a third enamoured Instagram user added.

One blunt individual exclaimed: “Barry is UNHINGED.”

“Barry said let’s break the internet,” an obsessed enthusiast said.

The Killing of the Sacred Deer star is also gracing the cover of W Magazine’s Director’s Issue alongside Emerald Fennel. Yet, in this shoot, he’s much more clothed – and shielded. Keoghan dons knight armour, gloves included.

In a conversation with Lynn Hirschberg ahead of the issue release, Keoghan revealed intimate details about his life his fans might not already know about him. However, his “type” confession in terms of romantic partners isn’t as much of a surprise when you think about the women he’s dated and his now rumoured girlfriend.

When asked who his old movie star crush was, Keoghan admitted: “Marilyn Monroe.”

“I’ve got a type. You know what I mean?” he continued.

As of recently, Keoghan is speculated to be dating Sabrina Carpenter – another bold blonde artist. And before Carpenter, he had dated another blonde woman, Alyson Sandro, for three years.