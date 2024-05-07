Be fashionably square with Huawei’s Watch Fit 3

Smart watches have not only transformed the way we exercise, manage tasks and – of course – keep track of time but they have also become a way to make a statement as well as being practical.

That’s why Huawei have introduced their latest model, the Watch Fit 3, as a fashionable accessory to keep up with its users’ busy lifestyle and goals.

The ultra-thin, square-faced body not only gives its users a unique way to be expressive but also make good use of its unique design with an array of impressive features.

It’s this fashion-forward approach that shows it really can be hip to be square.

Find out more about Huawei’s latest watch range and which model is right for you below.

Huawei Watch Fit 3: £159.99, Huawei.com

( Huawei )

Display resolution: 347 PPI

Battery life: Up to 10 days

Weight: 26 g (excluding strap)

The Watch Fit 3 features a 1.82-inch screen and with a 347 PPI and brightness settings up to 1,500 nits, making it an ideal smartwatch under most conditions with its vibrant and robust interface. Its square design isn’t just a fashion statement either. The lightweight design and large screen gives the Watch Fit 3 an impressive 77.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio for a seamless and unobtrusive user experience too.

The Watch Fit 3 also includes an intelligent new AI-powered workout feature, making it a useful fitness companion. By analysing calorie trends, the watch generates personalised plans to help guide progress and set targets for the upcoming week. It will intelligently recommend the type and duration of exercise based on the user's exercise habits – and even weather conditions – to help you achieve your fitness goals effectively in a smart way.

A smart watch is only as good as its battery life, which is why Huawei claims that the Watch Fit 3 can last up to ten days on a single charge (or seven with continuous use). That means you are free to use its range of impressive fitness tracking features without having to worry about charging it on your nightstand every evening.

For a limited time, every purchase of the Watch Fit 3 will include a free pair of FreeBuds SE 2 (£39.99, Huawei.com) between 7 May and 18 June 2024.

Buy now

Watch 4 Pro ‘Space Edition’: £549.99, Huawei.com

( Huawei )

Display resolution: 310 PPI

Battery life: 4.5 days

Weight: 65 g (excluding strap)

Following from the Watch 4 series introduction in May last year, Huawei has now introduced a new to accompany its range of aerospace-inspired timepieces: The Huawei Watch 4 Pro Space Edition.

The design of the smartwatch was inspired by the basic shape of the rocket engine and is constructed using aerospace-grade DLC Titanium for a premium finish. As expected, the Watch Pro 4’s face is constructed with wear-resistant spherical sapphire glass – adding overall durability to the device – and is waterproof up to 30M as well.

Huawei’s “Health Glance” has also received an upgrade which includes improved health analysis as well as sleep tracking, for a comprehensive understanding of the user’s health. The Watch Pro 4 also houses a medical-grade ECG and 8-channel optical heart rate sensor for accurate heart-rate monitoring.

For a limited time, the Huawei Watch Pro 4 is available with a ten per cent discount between 7 May and 3 June 2024.

Buy now

Huawei Watch GT 4 41mm, green: £199.99, Huawei.com

( Huawei )

Display resolution: 466 x 466 pixels (PPI 326)

Battery life: Up to 14 days

Weight: 48 g (excluding strap)

The GT4 was introduced last year, evoking a classic design with its octagonal watch face, but boasting a wide suite of apps and compatibility with other smart devices as well. Now, Huawei has introduced a new model in green.

A large, robust display also offers plenty of visual fidelity to make it as functional as it is stylish. Huawei's TruSeen and TruSleep technology can also be found here, making it a practical device for health, heart rate and sleep monitoring.

Its far-reaching bluetooth capabilities also means that the GT4 can communicate with your smartphone from up to 100m away - even being able to take calls with a supported microphone and speaker.

To celebrate the release of the GT4 green model, Huawei are offering a limited-time discount of £30, bringing the price down to £199.99, available from May 7th to June 11th, 2024.

Buy now

( Huawei )

With comfort and minimalism in mind, Huawei’s FreeClip open-ear headphones mark a departure from conventional design in order to provide long listening experiences.

With eight hours of battery life on a single charge, sweat resistance and leakproof sound technology, the FreeClips are well suited for indoor and outdoor training settings, or even just long walks with an audiobook that only you can hear.

Each earbud is also identical, meaning they can be placed in either ear and are a great alternative to in-ear earbuds.

With the launch of the Beige colourway, Huawei are offering discounts of £20, resulting in a price of £159.99, available from May 7th to June 11th, 2024.

Buy now

Exclusive 10% OFF on the all products throughout May with the code AM10SUHW