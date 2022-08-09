London beauty business fined for selling ‘dangerous’ skin lightening products

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A London beauty business has been slapped with a considerable fine for selling illegal and potentially dangerious skin lightening products.

JP House Limited, trading as Precious Gems Hair and Beauty, in Hayes, west London, was sentenced to pay a fine of £2,700 during a hearing at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on 13 July.

Details of the sentence were published by by Hillingdon Council on Monday (8 August).

Following an investigation by the local authority’s trading standards team and subsequent hearing, company director Joseph Umunegbu admitted five counts of breaching the Cosmetic Products Enforcement Regulations 2013.

Mr Umunegbu’s company sold skin lightening creams containing the banned substance hydroquinone.

Creams that contain hydroquinone, corticosteroids or mercury are banned in the Britain – unless prescribed by a doctor – because they can cause serious side effects if used incorrectly.

Other dangers associated with using such products include thinning of the skin, skin turning dark or too light or visible blood vessels in the skin.

Other more insidious potential side-effects kidney, liver or nerve damage and abnormalities in a newborn baby if used during pregnancy.

JP House Limited’s seized medicine products were forwarded to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for review, which later confirmed that the products are unlicensed for supply in the UK.

The court was told a total of 386 cosmetic products believed to contain harmful ingredients were seized together with a total of 378 other products containing steroids and unlicensed medicines.

Cllr Eddie Lavery, Hillingdon Council’s cabinet Mmember for residents’ services, said: “This is another great result thanks to the hard work of our trading standards team.

“These dangerous cosmetics could cause real harm so it’s good news they’ve been removed from sale and we’ll continue to take to task businesses in our borough selling goods that put the public at risk.”

JP House Limited was fined £540 on each count and further ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £190 and a contribution towards the council’s prosecution costs of £1,500.

A forfeiture and destruction order was made for the seized items.

Skin lightening products are typically targeted at consumers who are black or from ethnic minorities.

The creams can also be used to lighten hyperpigmentation and treat acne scarring.

Those which are purchased on prescription should only be used under the supervision of a doctor, the NHS advises.