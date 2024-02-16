Bella Hadid confirms new relationship with equestrian Adan Banuelos

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bella Hadid has just confirmed her new romance.

The international supermodel hinted at her life update in a recent post on Instagram. Amid a carousel of photos from Hadid’s 27th birthday party this past October, she hid a not-so-subtle image of her new boyfriend and her. The celebration was set inside a stable house – an equestrian theme.

In the 16 February post, Hadid was pictured hugging the waistline of a man in a striped collared shirt and jeans. The Versace muse donned an off-the-shoulder denim top, a bug buckle silver belt, and a black cowgirl hat that conveniently covered her face. But who is the man Hadid was hugging?

According to Us Magazine, the man is Adan Banuelos, a 34-year-old equestrian.

Banuelos and Hadid have been acquainted for a while now, unintentionally feeding fans little crumbs of their relationship without explicitly labelling it. The two were first linked in October 2023, around the time Hadid hosted her birthday festivities. TMZ caught the pair kissing in Fort Worth, Texas.

One thing the fashion enthusiast hasn’t been shy about sharing is her love for horse riding. In fact, Hadid’s Instagram page is filled with pictures of her posing next to her horse. She’s also been competing, having already received her championship qualification status only a month after she started entering competitions.

On 4 February, Hadid published a photo taken with her horse after a competition. “Best boy! Qualified for our first finals together,” her caption read.

“Congratulations to Bella and #MetallicTito on their first major aged event finals at their first aged event together! #DreamTeam,” Banuelos said in his own post of Hadid competing.

Before that, Hadid shared a heartwarming image to encourage her audience to take risks. “Never stop trying new things. I feel lucky enough to have the opportunity to keep learning in life. Thank you Tito, I will never stop loving on you like this,” she wrote on 24 January.

The style icon broke up with her previous boyfriend, Marc Kalman, around July 2023. Hadid and Kalman spent three years together.

At the time, a source close to Hadid told Us that she had no interest in pursuing new romances. “Bella isn’t focused on dating at the moment,” they told the outlet. “She’s still in the process of adjusting to the single life after her split from Marc. … She’s really proud of her sobriety and is focused on her well-being and her career for now. She’ll get back out into the dating scene when the time is right, but for now, she’s happy on her own.”

The model’s sister Gigi Hadid also recently debuted her relationship with Bradley Cooper. Gigi, 28, and Cooper, 49, were seen strolling on the sidewalk in their sweats on Valentine’s Day.