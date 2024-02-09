Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Edward Enninful has revealed the sweet way that he helped Gigi Hadid during his last-ever cover photo shoot with British Vogue.

The 51-year-old fashion designer made the revelation in a recent article for the magazine, which coincided with his final cover as editor-in-chief and which featured 40 “legendary” women on it. Enninful recalled how, when he was running the photo shoot, he made sure to keep all the women’s busy schedules in mind, including Hadid’s, as she’s the mother of a three-year-old daughter, Khai, who she shares with ex Zayn Malik.

“When 8am rolled around the models, the movie icons, the musicians, the moguls, the sporting legends and media stars began to arrive. Mother and daughter Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford carpooled. Ditto Salma Hayek Pinault and Linda Evangelista, given Salma stayed at Linda’s house the night before,” he explained.

He then praised all the women on set for supporting the model’s priorities as a parent. “And everyone made sure things ran smoothly so Gigi Hadid could make it home on time to her toddler,” he said.

Over the years, Hadid has been vocal about balancing her personal and professional life. Speaking to Net-A-Porter in September 2023, she explained how she balances her work schedule as the creative director for her label, Guest in Residence, while still making time for her child.

“I think when you are a parent, you have to be intentional because, now, I literally have half the time,” the model said of co-parenting with Malik. “I work when my daughter is with her dad, and that’s the time I have.”

Hadid also explained that she tends to be selective with the work she chooses to participate in. “The jobs I choose to fill that time with have to be ones that are fulfilling to me,” she said. “I will literally fit in as many jobs as I can on those days. I’m sometimes a crazy person, but if it means a lot to me, then I do it.

(PA)

On 8 February, British Vogue unveiled Enninful’s final striking cover as editor-in-chief of the publication. The feature, titled “Legends Only” stars 40 iconic women from across music, TV, film and fashion, ranging from Hadid, Jane Fonda, model Naomi Campbell and Grammy-award winner Miley Cyrus, and photographed by American photographer Steven Meisel and styled by Enninful.

Oprah Winfrey also sits at the centre of the picture, alongside Tennis player Serena Williams and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham. ‌There are two mother-and-daughter pairings in the photograph: models Kate and Lila Moss, and Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber.

Speaking to ITV News on 8 February, Enninful opened up on how he managed to get 40 of these iconic women together for his last photo shoot. “I personally emailed everyone and I was thinking we might get five or 10 and literally everyone said yes,” he said. “I was so shocked, elated and happy.”

Enninful first announced in June 2023 that he would be stepping down from his role as editor-in-chief of British Vogue, and taking on a new role as Conde Nast’s global creative and cultural advisor.