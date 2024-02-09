Edward Enninful reveals how 40 women came together for final Vogue cover

Edward Enninful gave readers an insight into how his final Vogue cover, featuring 40 famous female faces, came together.

Speaking to ITV News, the outgoing editor of the fashion magazine revealed that he personally emailed every single one of the stars - including Oprah Winfrey, Victoria Beckham, and Naomi Campbell.

All 40 women came together at the same time for the iconic photoshoot.

Enninful admitted that he did not think he would manage to secure so many stars.

“I was thinking we might get five or ten and literally everyone said yes. I was so shocked, elated and happy,” he added.