Gigi Hadid has spoken candidly about how she is able to advance in her career while also co-parenting a toddler.

In an interview with Net-A-Porter released on Monday (4 September), the supermodel explained how she balances her work schedule as the creative director for her label, Guest in Residence, while still making time for her three-year-old daughter, Khai, who she shares with her ex Zayn Malik.

“I think when you are a parent, you have to be intentional because, now, I literally have half the time,” the model said of co-parenting with the former One Direction member. “I work when my daughter is with her dad, and that’s the time I have.”

Hadid explained that she tends to be selective with the work she chooses to participate in. “The jobs I choose to fill that time with have to be ones that are fulfilling to me,” she said.

“I will literally fit in as many jobs as I can on those days. I’m sometimes a crazy person, but if it means a lot to me, then I do it.”

“I’ve seen so many photos of myself. There’s no need to go do an editorial if I feel like it’s a waste of everyone’s time,” she continued. “I want to do things that are new and feel exciting; where everyone is going to leave feeling fulfilled and that they did something fun that day.”

To keep up with her growing daughter, Hadid also said she’s been using her free time when she’s not working to try some old hobbies and take up new ones. According to Hadid, she’s building an in-home ceramics studio and started crocheting because of Khai.

She revealed that she recently spent a six-hour flight crocheting her daughter a unicorn. “It’s just a blob with a horn and eyes,” Hadid said. “It’s hilarious.”

Khai has also spent time serving as a "fit model" for Guest in Residence’s upcoming kids’ collection.

“Khai and her best friend are our fit models. They come into the office, Khai tries on one dress and then she’s like: ‘Do you want to go to the donut store?’" Hadid revealed.

In October 2021, one year after Khai was born, Hadid and Malik ended their on-and-off relationship of six years. Their split came after rumours emerged of an alleged altercation between Malik and Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, on 29 September 2021.

Malik also opened up about raising Khai when he spoke on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, marking his first interview in six years. “Since I’ve had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her,” he said. “That’s why I’m even doing this interview, you know?”

The singer said he used to get nervous about interviews before coming to the conclusion that his daughter could come across it one day. “I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this,” the former One Direction member said. “And I want her to be able to look at me and be like: ‘My dad’s doing this.’”

The podcast episode also touched on how the birth of his daughter has changed his life. “I think we all get to a certain point in adult life where everything sort of seems vague and grey and boring and she’s brought that colour back to my life for me,” he said.