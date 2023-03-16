Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bella Hadid has denied some anonymous claims that have been shared about her on TikTok, regarding her alleged drug use and relationship with mother Yolanda Hadid.

In a recent TikTok video, @celebriteablinds, shared a “deep dive” of anonymous tips about Hadid, which was part nine of 10 part video series.

She started the clip off by reading a blind item made in January 2022, which referred to the model as “the barely there celebrity offspring”. The tip went on to claim that when she hung out with someone else who came from a famous family, referring to Hailey Baldwin, Hadid “goes on a coke bender than can happen for weeks”.

The @celebriteablinds account shared another blind item from February 2022, claiming that Hadid “was bragging that she was living off of cigarettes and water for the week leading up to Milan Fashion Week”. The claim also said that Hadid’s “mom was really proud” of her for this.

The TikTok then read a March 2022 tip about the famous mother and daughter, claiming that the reality star “offered up [Hadid] to close a business deal”. Claims went on to say that one of Hadid’s former boyfriends, Marc Kalman, was taking OxyContin on an international flight, to help with a heroin withdrawal.

A different allegation mentioned her father, Mohamed Hadid, and that Hadid was “uprooted from her family” at a young age because of his alleged involvement in a government scandal.

However, Hadid didn’t hesitate to set the record straight in the comments of this video, which has more than 552,000 views. More specifically, she denied all the claims that were made, writing: “There was not one true thing said in this video.”

Over the years, Hadid has spoken candidly about her upbringing and childhood, as she suffered from Lyme disease and struggled with anxiety. During an interview with i-D Magazine in September, she reflected on her anxiety from when she was a teen.

“Growing up, I thought it was normal that I had this chronic anxiety and this disassociation, crying every day and not knowing who I was,” she said. “Whether it was eating disorders or smoking a pack of Marlboros since the age of fourteen, I’m like, ‘Oh, this is what all of the kids are doing.’”

She added: “I realised that maybe that was me trying to figure out why I felt that way. And in reality, all I needed was therapy.”

Hadid has also been open about how often she has alcohol. She noted, during an interview with InStyle in January 2022, that she had cut back on drinking, at one point.

“I have done my fair share of drinking. I loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn’t be able to control myself,” she said. The model also noted that once she got a brain scan, it became “a lot harder to pick up the glass”.

During an interview with the publication months later, Hadid shared her new outlook on alcohol, explaining that while she hadn’t cut out alcohol completely, she has it in “moderation”.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Hadid for comment.