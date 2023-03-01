Charlotte Tilbury announces new ‘beauty muse’ is Bella Hadid

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Charlotte Tilbury has launched a new beauty partnership with supermodel Bella Hadid, as the luxury makeup brand celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Tilbury, the founder, chair and chief creative officer of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, said that Hadid is her latest “beauty muse”. The supermodel joins the makeup artist’s other muses, including Kate Moss, Lily James, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Jourdan Dunn, and Han So Hee.

The partnership will see the duo collaborating in the digital sphere to “inspire stand-out product and digital beauty innovations, iconic campaigns, original content creation and disruptive global moments in the brand’s 10th anniversary year”.

Hadid, 26, said that she and Tilbury “share a passion for empowering confidence and creating a meaningful beauty community”.

Last year, Tilbury’s niece Sofia Tilbury, who is also a makeup artist, created a makeup look for Hadid. The bold look, which featured a red lip and sharp contours, was widely praised by fans of the makeup brand and the model.

Tilbury, who was granted an MBE for services to the beauty and cosmetics industry in 2018, said: “I’ve always loved and admired Bella and when we were together in New York at the Prince’s Trust Gala last year, we both knew we had to do something magical together.

“I’m so thrilled that we got to shoot our very first campaign together in London, earlier this month.”

Bella Hadid for Charlotte Tilbury (Charlotte Tilbury)

The entrepreneur described Hadid as “a true creative collaborator”, as well as someone who is “just pure joy and fun to be around”.

Speaking of Tilbury, Hadid said: “When I saw Charlotte at the Prince’s Trust Gala last year, I remember she was standing up dancing at the table right next to mine (when nobody else was!) And I knew then she would be my new dance partner.

“She is such a divine light in how she works and connects with people. The universe wanted us to be together that night, and look where we are now.”

Hadid also commented on Sofia’s makeup looks for her and said the artist made her feel “my most beautiful, confident self”.

“Whenever I work with her for an event or red carpet, she makes me feel beautiful, not only on the outside but from within too,” she added.