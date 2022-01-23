Bella Hadid reveals why she’s doing Dry January for the first time

Bella Hadid has revealed she is trying Dry January for the first time in favour of non-alcoholic alternatives, after experiencing “horrible anxiety” from consuming alcohol.

The supermodel recently became the co-founder and partner of Kin Euphoric, a range of non-alcoholic drinks that claim to “balance body, mind and spirit”.

In an interview with InStyle, the 25-year-old said she has mostly cut out alcohol from her life since the middle of 2021.

Hadid explained: “I don’t feel the need because I know how it will affect me at three in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school.

“There’s just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn’t really do much, you know?”

Hadid said that she had done her “fair share” of drinking, but added: “It got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn’t be able to control myself.”

She revealed that she underwent brain scans and her doctor showed her the adverse effects alcohol had on her brain, which made it “a lot harder to pick up a glass”.

Now, Hadid said she drinks Kin Euphorics’ beverages for specific purposes, such as reducing anxiety or helping with sleep.

Alcohol has previously landed Hadid in trouble with the law before, according to E! News, which reported that the model was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence at age 17.

She reportedly failed to slow down at a stop sign and allegedly recorded a reading of 0.14 on a breathalyser test, almost double the legal limit in California.

According to People, Hadid was given six months of probation, 25 hours of community service and 20 hours of Alcoholic Anonymous meetings. Her license was also reportedly suspended for a year following the incident in 2014.