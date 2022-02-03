Bella Hadid’s wellness routine to combat anxiety includes journaling and meditating

For Bella Hadid, the biggest change that has impacted her health journey is sticking to a routine. The 25-year-old model revealed to Bustle that journaling, guided meditations, and drinking tea before bed are some of her go-to self-care practices to help with anxiety.

Hadid’s morning routine begins with a big glass of water and three pages of journaling. “For me, journaling for 30 minutes in the morning before I get on my phone helps with my anxiety,” she said. Meditation became an essential step to Hadid’s routine during a time when she was looking for guidance and spirituality within herself, rather than the outside world.

“The tip that helped me understand and be able to disconnect from the world was doing guided meditations over musical meditations,” she said. “Search for something that fits with your intentions and find the best speaker whose voice makes you feel calm and centered.”

In between photoshoots and the catwalk, Hadid finds that compartmentalising her busy schedule keeps her sane. When she needs to de-stress, she turns to her girlfriends (and a vitamin IV) for some quality me-time. Plus, the key to getting a good night’s sleep, according to the model, is a deep sleep meditation and some hot tea.

Hadid recently opened up about how people-pleasing left her abandoning her boundaries in previous relationships. During an episode of the Victoria’s Secret “VS Voices” podcast, Hadid revealed that she “constantly went back to men and women that had abused me.” She felt growing up that she was never heard because she was around men who told her that her voice was less important than theirs. “I started not having boundaries – not only sexually, physically, emotionally but then it went into my work space,” she said.

Hadid began struggling with immune issues when she was 13-years-old, and talks openly about her anxiety. She revealed to InStyle last month that she was trying Dry January for the first time, after experiencing “horrible anxiety” from consuming alcohol. In a November post on Instagram, Hadid explained that coping with anxiety, depression, and burnout has been her reality “every day, every night” for a few years now.

As far as 2022 goes, Hadid intends to try new things, take adventures, experience life, and push the boundaries of what she expects of herself. “We all have room to grow and reinvent ourselves,” she said, “and I think it’s important to tackle all parts of ourselves and find the depths of who we are as human beings.”