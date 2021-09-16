Bella Hadid confirmed she has been vaccinated against Covid-19 amid speculation surrounding her absence from the Met Gala 2021.

Many were expecting the 24-year-old supermodel to walk down the red carpet at the annual high fashion extravaganza in New York City on Monday (13 September), even as her sister attended the event.

Fellow model and new mom, Gigi Hadid attended wearing a strapless, high-slit Prada gown, complete with leather gloves and brand new red hair.

The Hadid siblings usually attend the Met Gala together so Bella’s absence was conspicuous against her sister’s fiery red appearance.

Those at the event were required to be fully vaccinated and the younger Hadid’s non-attendance led to online speculation she was yet to take the shot.

However, on Wednesday, Hadid shared a picture of her receiving the Covid-19 vaccine as an Instagram story, with the caption: "for anyone concerned."

The Met Gala’s Covid protocols made headlines after rapper Nicki Minaj said she was not going because she was not vaccinated.

She tweeted: “They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. If I get vaccinated it won’t [be] for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research.”

The “Anaconda” singer then shared an unverified story on social media about her cousin’s friend in Trinidad who she claimed was allegedly rendered impotent by the vaccine.

Her tweet sparked widespread outrage and backlash from politicians and health experts across social media.

Health secretary Sajid Javid urged those in the public eye not to spread "untruths" while England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty, also took issue with the comments.

The CDC has stated on its official website that “there is currently no evidence that any vaccines, including Covid-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems in women or men”.

Press Association contributed to this report.