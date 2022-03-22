Bella Hadid has spoken candidly to people on social media who have been judging her sense of style.

Over the years, the model, 25, has continued to embrace Y2K fashion, which often consists of styles from the mid to early 2000s and the late ‘90s. From vintage purses, to long jean jackets, to loose-fitting pants, Hadid is known for her wide range of outfits.

While she didn’t give any specific names, Hadid recently shared a story on Instagram that was directed towards anyone who’s been criticising her style.

“Anyone who doesn’t like my style…It’s a good thing it’s mine and not yours!!! Xx,” she wrote in the caption of a since-expired Instagram story, along with a photo of herself getting her hair and makeup done, via Teen Vogue.

More recently, Hadid has opened up about her clothes during an interview with Vogue, where she said that she dresses “like a little boy”.

“You couldn’t catch me in a dress willingly at this point in my life,” she added.

However, she still has a knack for fashion and emphasised how proud she is of her style.

“I’m dead-on. I know what I like. I always have, since I was young. And I’ve never drifted,” she said. “I look outside and I see a hundred people dressed exactly like me, just because of what Instagram is.”

She also went more in depth about some of the criticism she’s received throughout her time in the modelling industry.

According to Hadid, she’s faced many rumours about getting plastic surgery, including being accused of going to a plastic surgeon with photos of Carla Bruni, a supermodel that she’s been compared to. She also said that she was accused of having her eyes lifted, face shaped, and her lips filled, none of which was true.

“People think I fully f***ed with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy,” she said. “I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me.”

“Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called – it’s face tape!” she added. “The oldest trick in the book.”

However, she did reveal in the interview that she got a nose job when she was 14 and detailed how it was a decision that she has come to regret.

“I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” she said. “I think I would have grown into it.”