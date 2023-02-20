Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bella Thorne has opened up about a recent encounter with an autograph hunter who tried to get her to sign topless and underage photos of herself.

In a new interview, the Chick Fight actor was asked about what her relationship is like with fans and autograph seeks on the ground.

The 25-year-old said that while she was signing autographs at Sundance Film Festival she had to “tell someone off”.

“I normally don’t tell them off but they offended me. It was this guy and he was shoving photos in front of me and I looked away for a second and looked back and there was a photo of me from my GQ magazine cover,” she told The Hollywood Reporter,

“It’s super sexy and my butt is out and I’m wearing lingerie and I’m topless.”

“I said I wouldn’t sign that and he took it away and then put it back in front of me again. I said, ‘No, I’m not signing that.’”

“He pulled out another photo of a magazine with another sexy image. He was like, ‘Come on, Bella. Sign it for me.’ I didn’t like it.”

The actor called the encounter “inappropriate”, adding that there the autograph seeker had photographs of her when she was underage, aged 16, when she did a campaign for the fashion brand Candies.

The actor said the encounter was ‘inappropriate’ (Getty Images)

Thorne gained prominence for her role as CeCe Jones on the Disney Channel series Shake It Up from 2010 to 2013, beginning when she was 12 years old.

“It was clear that he wanted me to sign things that were viewed as sexy and even underage and I was like, ‘Give me something else.’ He said, ‘Aren’t they all sexy?’”

“No, enough is enough,” she said. “But I get it, they have to make money and everyone has a job so I get that. It was just that I was under 18 and it’s inappropriate.”

The Time is Up star has been open about being sexualised as a child star, and in December, she recalled an incident when an unnamed Hollywood director accused her of “flirting with him” when she was 10 years old.

In a conversation during Tuesday’s (27 December) episode of Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast High Low with EmRata, the actor said that it was “f***ing stressful” being a child actor in the public eye.

The Midnight Sun star shared a story of an audition she had when she was 10 years old, where a male director claimed that she was “flirting with him” and making him feel “uncomfortable”.

“I had a director give me feedback once, and I was 10. The casting director calls my agent and the agent calls my mom, and they’re like, ‘So, she’s not moving forward because the director felt like she was flirting with him, and it made him really uncomfortable’,” Thorne said.

The actor added that the moment made her “find fault in myself”.

Thorne said she was stunned by the accusations: “I don’t give a f*** what the f*** I said. I don’t care if I said, ‘Eat my pussy right now. [I was] 10 years old. Why would you ever think that [I was flirting]?

“Also, you’re in a director session; you can’t really say or do anything. You do the scene; you say hello, and you walk out. There is no time to go sit on your lap or make you uncomfortable. What the f*** are you talking about?”