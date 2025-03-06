Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner getting back together?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are at the centre of rumours they are rekindling their romance – but both have reportedly denied the suggestion.

The Gone Girl actor and 13 Going on 30 star, both 52, separated in 2015 after 10 years of marriage and divorced three years later. They share three children: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Reports that Affleck is interested in reuniting with Garner came weeks after the actor’s divorce from singer Jennifer Lopez, who he married in July 2022 after years of on-off dating, was finalised.

Affleck and Garner have remained close friends and co-parents despite their separation, with the pair spotted volunteering at an unhoused community together on Thanksgiving last November.

During their visit to the Combat Paintball Park in Castaic near Los Angeles on Sunday (2 March), the Argo actor-director could be seen putting his arm around Garner’s waist in footage obtained by the MailOnline.

A source subsequently told Page Six that Affleck “would love another chance” with Garner “if the timing is ever right”.

They added: “At the same time, Ben knows it’s just not realistic at this time in their lives.”

open image in gallery Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have sparked rekindling rumours after hugging at their child's birthday ( Getty Images )

Hours later, an insider close to Garner hit back via the publication, saying the “feeling is not mutual” for the star, who has been dating tech company CEO John Miller since 2018.

“Jen has a great co-parenting relationship with Ben, and that’s where things stand on her end at the moment,” they said, adding Garner is “happy” with her boyfriend.

Meanwhile, a source told MailOnline: “Ben is not Jen's boyfriend, nor is he her husband anymore. John [Miller] is her partner, and she is happy in her relationship.

“Ben's friends truly believe that if Jen and John split, that he would get back together with her in a heartbeat. But that is not the case, and Ben respects her relationship with John.”

open image in gallery Affleck and Garner divorced in 2015 and share three teenage children ( Getty Images )

They added: “Ben and Jen have a unique relationship, especially for exes. He loves her more than any woman he has ever loved besides his mom.

“But he also accepts that this cannot be. Not while she is devoted to someone else. Ben will always flirt with Jen, and she sees it as innocent.”

Following Garner’s reported rebuff, an Affleck source later told TMZ that rumours of the star wanting to rekindle with his ex-wife are “ridiculous”.

They added that Affleck isn’t currently dating anyone as he’s too busy with work – he is directing a forthcoming Netflix thriller Animals – to focus on romance.

The Independent has contacted Affleck and Garner’s representatives for comment.

open image in gallery Sources have claimed Affleck would be interested in reuniting with his ex-wife if the timing was right ( Getty Images )

Many fans have previously criticised Affleck’s treatment of Garner after he partially blamed his struggles with alcoholism on his marriage to her when speaking on The Howard Stern Show in 2021.

Garner remained offline as the media storm erupted around her split from Affleck in 2015. A year later, she admitted to Vanity Fair he was the love of her life.

“He’s the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous,” she said. “He’s just a complicated guy. I always say, ‘When his sun shines on you, you feel it.’ But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it’s cold. He can cast quite a shadow.”