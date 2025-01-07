Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck settle divorce after two years of marriage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have settled their divorce five months after the split that ended their two-year marriage.

The stars, who had previously been engaged in 2002 after a whirlwind romance, reignited their relationship in July 2021 after almost 20 years apart and married in a Las Vegas wedding a year later, in July 2022.

Lopez, 55, filed for divorce in August 2024, although court documents revealed the pair had split over a year earlier in April 2023. The news came amidst widely circulating rumours of a separation.

On Monday (6 January), the “Get on the Floor” singer filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court that showed that the former couple had settled their divorce through mediation in September, according to TMZ.

While most of the financial details of the split have remained private, it has been reported that each person will keep what they earned throughout the duration of their brief marriage, according to Daily Mail.

The couple, who married without a prenup, have also reportedly come to an agreement on the $61m Beverly Hills mansion they purchased together, although the details of this have not been publicly filed.

She has asked a judge to finalise the agreement, which will officially end their marriage. Lopez will also drop “Affleck” from her legal name once the divorce is finalised.

Affleck and Lopez’s fairly quick agreement comes in a climate of painfully long and brutal divorce proceedings, with fellow A-Listers Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie finally settling their divorce after an eight-year legal battle, just days ago. Magic Mike star Channing Tatum and his Step Up co-star Jenna Dewan also finalised their divorce after six years in court in September 2024.

Lopez and Affleck have ended their rekindled relationship ( Getty Images )

Fans of the couple had hoped that Lopez’s fourth marriage would be her last after she dedicated a movie, This Is Me... Now, a documentary, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, and her ninth studio album, This Is Me... Now, to her reconciliation with Affleck.

The couple share no children together, although Affleck has three with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner whom he divorced in 2018. Lopez shares two children with ex-husband Marc Anthony.