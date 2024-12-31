Brad Pitt and ‘exhausted’ Angelina Jolie reach divorce settlement after eight years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s contentious divorce has come to an end, with the Hollywood stars agreeing to a settlement.

The deal comes more than eight years after Jolie and Pitt separated, with the former’s lawyer James Simon stating: “Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.”

Simon, confirming news of the settlement to The Associated Press, said in a statement: “More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family.

“This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago.”

However, while the former married couple have reached a deal, court documents are yet to be filed – and a judge will need to sign off on the settlement.

No details of the agreement were immediately revealed, and the couple’s use of a private judge – an increasingly common move among splitting celebrities in recent years – has kept the proceedings largely under wraps.

But some details have been revealed through a separate lawsuit filed by Pitt, in which he alleged Jolie reneged on an agreement that the actor-director would sell him her half of a French winery the two owned together.

The Independent has contacted Pitt’s lawyer for comment.

Jolie and Pitt have been entangled in a legal battle over Jolie’s shares of their jointly purchased winery since 2022, when the Girl, Interrupted Oscar winner allegedly sold her part of the French Château Miraval to a Russian oligarch.

After Pitt sued his ex-wife for the alleged selling of her shares, Jolie countersued the Fight Club star. In the countersuit, Jolie disclosed new details of alleged abusive behaviour during a 2016 private jet ride that ultimately led to their divorce.

open image in gallery Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reached a divorce settlement after eight years ( Getty Images )

The bombshell FBI documents also included allegations that he was verbally and physically abusive to one of their children. Pitt has since denied all allegations of verbal and physical abuse.

While AP reports it is not clear how the divorce agreement will affect that lawsuit, MailOnline claims this particular battle will continue.

Jolie, 49, and Pitt, 61, were among Hollywood’s most prominent couples for 12 years. The two Oscar winners have six children together.

Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, after a private jet flight from Europe during which she said Pitt was abusive toward her and their children. A judge in 2019 declared them divorced and single, but the splitting of assets and child custody needed to be separately settled.

A private judge – one the pair had hired to handle the case – reached a decision soon after, and it included equal custody of their children. But Jolie filed to have him removed from the case over an unreported conflict of interest.

open image in gallery Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016 ( Getty Images )

When an appeals court agreed, the judge was removed, and the couple had to start over.

Additional reporting by Agencies