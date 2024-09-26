Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan finalise divorce six years after marriage breakdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have finalised the terms of their divorce six years after their initial separation.

The Blink Twice actor, 44, and the American Horror Story: Asylum star, 43 – who officially divorced in November 2019 after nine years of marriage – have been embroiled in a years-long dispute over Tatum’s Magic Mike earnings, which he started filming during their relationship.

Tatum and Dewan, who share an 11-year-old daughter called Everly, will now waive spousal support and meet with a judge privately to discuss any disputes over their child support arrangement, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

Under California family law, the issue of spousal support must be considered by a court even if it is simply to terminate or end both parties rights to receive it, which Tatum has denied Dewan has any right to as he called their eight-year marriage “short-term”.

Tatum and Dewan’s private agreement will allow them to avoid trial, which was due to begin in December.

The former couple now have 45 days to agree on or change the details of their child support arrangement or to settle any claims of a breach in their child support arrangement.

The Independent has contacted Tatum and Dewan’s representatives for comment.

It comes shortly after the Blink Twice actor claimed Dewan had filed a motion to disqualify his lawyers from working on their case three months before the pair were meant to go to trial in a “transparent attempt to divert the Court’s attention” from her “desire to delay proceedings”.

Meanwhile, Dewan, accused the She’s the Man star of “using every trick in the book to stall this case from getting to trial.”

The prime focus of Tatum and Dewan’s legal proceedings revolved around the Step Up actor’s allegation that Tatum worked with others to hide his income from Magic Mike – the 2012 film in which the star played a male stripper based on his early career experience.

However, the Jump Street actor has denied the claims in the years-long battle over earnings, division of assets, spousal support and child support for their daughter. Since the divorce, the pair have both become engaged to new partners.

open image in gallery Tatum in ‘Magic Mike’ ( Claudette Barius/Warner Brothers/Kobal/Shutterstock )

“I have always agreed for her to have an interest in the Magic Mike intellectual property and related entities,” Tatum previously wrote in documents obtained by MailOnline.

“I have never denied her share of any community assets or income. Her claims that I have ‘colluded with third parties’ are completely false.”

Representatives for Dewan told The Independent at the time that the claims were “smears and falsehoods”.

Dewan and Tatum have moved on to new partners after they divorced nearly five years ago with the Come Dance With Me judge expecting her second child with actor and singer Steve Kazee.

Meanwhile, Tatum has been with his fiancée, singer and model Zoë Kravitz, since the two were first romantically linked in 2021.