Ben Affleck purchases $20m house in Los Angeles amid Jennifer Lopez divorce rumors

Ben Affleck is moving into a new phase of his life.

Amid Jennifer Lopez divorce speculation, the 51-year-old actor appears to be setting up his future with a fresh space in Los Angeles, California. According to People magazine’s recent report, Affleck has purchased a five-bedroom, $20m house in the City of Angels. People confirmed the Good Will Hunting closed on escrow this week after listing his 12-bedroom Beverly Hills home with Lopez in early July.

The Independent has contacted Affleck’s representatives for a comment.

The estranged pair – who tied the knot in 2022, 20 years after calling off their engagement – purchased their mansion in 2023 for $60,805,000. The 24-bathroom property with luxury amenities like a 5,000 sq ft guest penthouse, 12-car garage, and indoor sports arena is listed on Zillow for $68m.

Affleck and Lopez have yet to publicly speak out on the status of their relationship, yet sources close to the pair have confirmed their taking some time apart this summer. Already, the couple has spent the Fourth of July, their wedding anniversary, and the Wedding Planner star’s birthday separately.

On July 20, Lopez hosted a Bridgerton-themed birthday soiree in the Hamptons. For the Marry Me actress’ 55th celebrations, a star-studded guest list arrived in horse-drawn carriages in Regency era-inspired garb. Everyone close to Lopez, from her mom Guadalupe Rodriguez to Sarah Jessica Parker, was in attendance – except for her husband, of course.

open image in gallery Lopez spent her 55th birthday without her husband in the Hamptons ( Getty )

Four days later, Lopez took to her Instagram to share a heartwarming message, expressing gratitude for all the warm birthday wishes she’d received. “I’ve been seeing all of your birthday wishes, beautiful videos, and posts all last night and this morning from all over the world,” she wrote. “I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed. I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world.”

Lopez continued: “I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life. Thank you sooooo very much.”

The Shotgun Wedding star went on to talk about her ever-evolving relationship with her fans, noting that after so many years, she still feels “tender, fragile and sometimes frightened” as a public figure and entertainer.

Ahead of Lopez’s birthday confession, Affleck joined Kevin Hart on his Peacock special Hart to Heart, dishing on his wife’s “bananas” level of fame. Speaking to the comedian, the Deep Water actor reflected on a moment when he noticed how Lopez is treated differently by her fans than his fans treat him.

“We went somewhere with [Jennifer] – I can’t remember because she’s so famous, and she creates this – people love her. And she really represents something important to people,” he told Hart. “[To me] people are like, ‘Hey, I like your movie,’ and then they’re like, ‘AHHHH! J-LO!’ It’s amazing, you know what I mean?”

In New York, when Lopez and Affleck were visiting Times Square with their children – Violet, 18, Fin 15, Samuel, 12, and 16-year-old twins Emme and Max – the family was immediately flocked by eager fans.

Affleck remembered: “We get out with her, all the kids through Times Square, and the s*** was like f***in’ bananas. I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ There was a lady, she was smoking weed in a full purple skin-tight suit – she’s a heavy lady – and she starts running backwards filming, going ‘J-LO!!’”

Affleck shares Violet, Fin, and Samuel with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Lopez welcomed Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony.