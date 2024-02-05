Ben Affleck hilariously embraces his viral sad face in new Dunkin’ Donuts commercial

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ben Affleck has happily poked fun at his viral sad face in a new commercial for Dunkin’ Donuts, which aired during the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The 51-year-old actor mocked his facial expression during the new advertisement, which started with a headline about his appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards. As he had a drink from the coffee chain in his hand, he watched a news segment featuring a picture of him and wife Jennifer Lopez at last year’s event, that read: “The Bordest Man in the World”.

While he portrayed a Boston accent, the avid Dunkin’ Donuts fan expressed how he wanted to portray those seemingly sad facial expressions.

“Keep laughing, He’s bored? No, studying,” he said, while looking at the snap of him and his wife. “Always watching. I could do that. How hard can it be?”

The advertisement then showed Affleck in a recording studio, as he’s held a box of donuts from Dunkin’ and explained the “crazy dream” he had about pursuing a music career.

“I had come up with some beats and then you were like, ‘Maybe you should put that on a record,’” he said. “I even had like a persona, like J.Lo or like B.Lo. That’s the bad version, obviously.”

After being rejected by a music producer on the phone call, Affleck still showcased the different outfits and tunes he’d come up with for his career. He then asked TikTok star Charli D’Amelio for some dancing advice, before he hilariously asked: “What is TikTok?”

The advertisement ended with the Air star placing a gold chain – which had a huge chocolate-frosted and sprinkled donut – around his neck, and giving himself words of motivation.

“They tell you you’re no good,” he explained. “You’re a goofy, middle-aged, clumsy white guy with no rhythm and you can’t sing on key. You’re not coordinated. That means I can’t be a pop star? Underestimate Boston at your peril.”

He ended the ad with: “This is me now,” referring to the name of Lopez’s new album and movie, which comes out on 16 February.

Whether he’s picking up some coffee at Dunkin’ Donuts or sitting at an award show in Hollywood, Affleck has continued to be mocked for his seemingly miserable facial experiences. And to no surprise, the actor has made it clear that he knows his appearance has become a meme.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March 2023, he jokingly addressed why he appears to look sad all the time. When Kimmel claimed that Affleck didn’t look “quite as psyched” as those around him while at his wife’s party in December 2022, the actor clarified that this wasn’t the case.

“See, that’s a common misconception about me,” he said, after letting out a laugh. He then claimed that he just has a “very unhappy-looking resting face”, before demonstrating his “content” face and his nearly identical “amused” face.

“That’s how God made me,” Affleck jokingly continued. “You don’t have to punish me for it.”

In the same month, weeks after his facial expressions went viral at the Grammys 2023, the Gone Girl star also clarified that he wasn’t as miserable as people thought he was at that event.

“I had a good time at the Grammys. My wife was going, and I thought: ‘Well, there’ll be good music. It might be fun’. At movie award shows, it’s speeches and, like, sound-mixing webinars. But I thought this would be fun,” he told The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

Earlier this year, Lopez even reacted to how fans are often worried about Affleck looking sad. According to the singer, her husband’s appearance is not a cause for concern, as she clarified that he’s doing well.

“Ben is doing alright. You don’t need to worry about Ben, let me just tell you. He is good. He is happy. He is here, he is nominated,” she said during the Golden Globes last month, referring to his film, Air, which was nominated for two awards.

She then added that she doesn’t know why her husband’s facial expressions are constantly going viral, adding: “I’m chilling, I don’t understand what people are so pressed for.”