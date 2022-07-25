Fans have reacted to a photograph of Ben Affleck on his honeymoon napping with his mouth agape.

The actor was photographed mid-nap on a cruise on the Seine River in Paris, where he and his new wife Jennifer Lopez are spending their honeymoon.

Affleck and Lopez married in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas on 16 July.

Since embarking on their honeymoon, the couple have been snapped by paparazzi near the Elysée Palace and at the restaurant Le Matignon, where they were joined by some of their children.

One photo in particular, however, has attracted the attention of fans.

Dressed in a navy shirt, white trainers, and blue trousers, the Gone Girl star, 49, kicked back and dozed on the boat with his feet up.

“Ben Affleck sleeping is Peak Weekend Energy,” wrote one person.

Another added: “Ben Affleck – the gift that keeps on giving.”

“Ben Affleck really endured years of memes and spilled Dunkin’ Donuts to come out the other side passed out on a boat married to Jennifer Lopez. Incredible,” said someone else.

Writing in her “On the JLo” newsletter on the day after the wedding (17 July), Lopez said: “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, were previously engaged in 2002 before calling off the engagement in 2004.

They rekindled their romance in 2021 before getting engaged for a second time in April this year.