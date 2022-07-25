Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘The gift that keeps on giving’: Photograph of Ben Affleck asleep with mouth open on honeymoon goes viral

‘Ben Affleck sleeping is Peak Weekend Energy’

Annabel Nugent
Monday 25 July 2022 09:27
Comments
Jennifer Lopez says she 'never could have imagined' to rekindle romance with Ben Affleck

Fans have reacted to a photograph of Ben Affleck on his honeymoon napping with his mouth agape.

The actor was photographed mid-nap on a cruise on the Seine River in Paris, where he and his new wife Jennifer Lopez are spending their honeymoon.

Affleck and Lopez married in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas on 16 July.

Since embarking on their honeymoon, the couple have been snapped by paparazzi near the Elysée Palace and at the restaurant Le Matignon, where they were joined by some of their children.

One photo in particular, however, has attracted the attention of fans.

Recommended

Dressed in a navy shirt, white trainers, and blue trousers, the Gone Girl star, 49, kicked back and dozed on the boat with his feet up.

“Ben Affleck sleeping is Peak Weekend Energy,” wrote one person.

Another added: “Ben Affleck – the gift that keeps on giving.”

(Twitter)
(Twitter)
(Twitter)

“Ben Affleck really endured years of memes and spilled Dunkin’ Donuts to come out the other side passed out on a boat married to Jennifer Lopez. Incredible,” said someone else.

Writing in her “On the JLo” newsletter on the day after the wedding (17 July), Lopez said: “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

Recommended

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, were previously engaged in 2002 before calling off the engagement in 2004.

They rekindled their romance in 2021 before getting engaged for a second time in April this year.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in