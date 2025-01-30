Ben Ofoedu hits out at ex Vanessa Feltz after split

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vanessa Feltz’ former fiancé Ben Ofoedu has made clear there’s no chance of reconciliation between him and the TV presenter.

In 2023, the 62-year-old Loose Women panellist announced that her 16-year relationship with Ofoedu, who is 10 years younger than her, had come to an end after multiple allegations emerged that he had cheated on her.

At the time, Ofoedu admitted to breaking Feltz’s trust when he had sex with another woman who he met while on tour with Phats & Small. Feltz then recounted the breakdown of their relationship in her memoir, Vanessa Bares All.

Speaking to the MailOnline at the Boyzone: No Matter What premiere Ofoedu revealed: “We haven’t made peace, and I don’t speak to her.”

Of Feltz’s memoir, he added: “She wrote some terrible things about me in her book, and I felt there was no need for it.”

Ofoedu said he thought Feltz had handle their breakup with “incredibly bad taste” and “with no class at all”.

“I would rather not have anything to do with her,” he continued. “We were together for 17 years and the way she spoke about me in her book just shows me I’m incredibly glad not to be in her life any more.”

open image in gallery Vanessa Feltz and her partner Ben Ofoedu in 2021 ( Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images )

The Phats & Small singer is now in a new relationship with a different Vanessa – 29-year-old beauty entrepreneur Vanessa Lana Brown.

The singer claimed he didn’t initially realise his partner’s name was Vanessa and just thought he was “speaking to this beautiful girl with blonde hair and that was that”.

Ofoedu revealed he and Brown have already discussed having children in the near future. “Who knows? There might soon be some little Ofoedus,” he said.

The remarks come shortly after Feltz revealed that being single and surrounded by married people can make her feel “positively leprous”.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Feltz said that she continually feels the need to be married following her split from Ofoedu, and those feelings are “acute and overwhelming”.

open image in gallery Feltz and Ofoedu split in 2023 after cheating allegations emerged ( Getty Images for Bauer Media )

“In my head I know it’s absolutely and utterly absurd. As a single person, I don’t think I should be demoted and have to lick food from a bowl under the table because I’m unwanted and unchosen and unclaimed, and I would violently defend anyone else who was forced to feel less so because they aren’t married,” she said.

“I am ebullient, full of oomph, funny and good fun, outgoing, gregarious, razzle-dazzle, entertaining. Plus I am clever. But in my heart and soul, I feel positively leprous. It’s really sad, isn’t it?”

Prior to her relationship with Ofoedu, Feltz was married to orthopaedic surgeon Michael Kurer with whom she has two daughters, Saskia and Allegra, who are both in their thirties. Feltz married Kurer in 1983 and they divorced in 2000.