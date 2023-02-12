Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Vanessa Feltz has said she “had to end” her relastionship with Ben Ofoedu after receiving a “terrible shock”.

The broadcaster appeared on This Morning on Wednesday (8 February) where she directly addressed her split from the Phats & Small singer, which she announced via Instagram on Sunday (5 February).

In the video, Feltz explained her three-week absence from social media, stating: “I honestly didn’t now what to say to you on Instagram. And so I just wanted to say obviously I feel incredibly sad and I’m pretty disappointed and shocked and all those horrible things, but also full of resolve.”

On This Morning, Feltz said she feels “terribly humiliated” following the split.

The broadcaster has not confirmed the reason for the split, but told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that she “had to end” the relationship. The pair were together for 16 years.

“I think I’m feeling like anyone else would after a 16-year relationship that I had my heart and soul in,” she said, adding: “When you have to end a relationship, it is very hard. I’ve had so many messages, it feels like millions, from people going through the same thing. I don’t want to minimise. People have been amazing.”

Ofoedu has since confirmed that he cheated on Feltz after the broadcaster said she ended the relationship after receiving a “terrible shock”.

Feltz said last week: “It helps when people say that you shouldn’t feel foolish for having faith in your own partner, or feeling stupid for believing somebody you loved. That’s not ridiculous.

“I feel sad, I feel hurt, terribly humiliated, but lots have said you shouldn’t. But to believe in your own relationship isn’t stupid.”

Vanessa Felts discussing her break-up from Ben Ofoedu on ‘This Morning’ (ITV)

Feltz added that she “wants to focus on the future”, and asked viewers to “call in” to “help me out and give me advice” as part of a broken-hearts segment.

She also said of her 10-year age gap with Ofoedu, who is 50: “I’ve never really known why I’m of interest. He was younger, I was older – we were different. Now it’s over, I don’t know.”

The Independent has contacted Ofoedu for comment.