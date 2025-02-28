These are the most marvelous Mother’s Day gifts to make her heart melt in 2025

Ah, Mother’s Day – the one day a year when mums everywhere deserve to be treated like the queens they truly are (well, at least more than usual). Whether she's the mum who wants to catch up on The White Lotus after a long work week, or the matriarch with an immovable weekly BIAB appointment, this day is all about her.

If you’re not familiar with Five Minute’s Peace, it’s a heartwarming children’s tale from author Jill Murphy about a mama elephant who desperately wants a moment to herself. The thing is, when it comes to motherhood, Murphy’s words are more than mere fiction! This Mother’s Day, give ma, mummy or even grandma a day away from the usual juggle and treat her to all things indulgence.

Be it a bubble bath full to the brim with Temple Spa aromatherapy oils, a new dressing gown from The Oodie (for all the Sunday sofa snuggles) or something sparkly from Ernest Jones – the gifting options are certainly lucrative in 2025. That’s why we’ve narrowed them down in our edit of the very best, cream of the crop, perfect picks for every type of mum this 30 March. Let’s dive in.

Hit pause on her stress with TEMPLESPA’s 'Do Not Disturb' Mother’s Day gift set

Mums are always on the go, right? Between balancing her work, family and everything in-between, she deserves a moment of calm – and TEMPLESPA’s ‘Do Not Disturb’ gift set (was £55, now £49.50 when you sign up to the newsletter, Templespa.com) is just the thing to help her unwind. Trust us, she’ll need no convincing to get stuck in and, with everything from the set’s relaxing quietude spray to its soothing jojoba-infused night cream, it’s a full sensory escape that’ll settle her body and mind. With four lotions and potions plus the all-important ‘Do Not Disturb’ door-hanger pillow (seriously, do not disturb her!), we wouldn’t be surprised if she asks for it all again come 2026.

Boots to the rescue – big savings on the best Mother’s Day gifts

When it comes to Mother’s Day shopping, Boots has goodies galore to make mum smile – at prices that’ll leave you grinning, too! Picture this: she’s unboxing the Champneys slumber spa day set (was £42, now £21 for advantage card users, Boots.com) to find not only a quartet of self-care surprises but a two-for-one spa voucher to book her own blissful escape with you or a bestie. Perhaps she’s more of a homebody? Weleda’s skinfood clean gift set is reduced by a third for the occasion (was £12.95, now £8.55 for advantage card users, Boots.com) and will transform her daily double cleanse into its own at-home spa ritual, all for less than £10. With these fantastic savings and Boots’ free click and collect service on spends over £15, there’s no reason not to go the extra mile this Mothering Sunday.

Snuggle up, mum! Save on off cosy gifts* from The Oodie

Everything The Oodie creates, from sumptuously soft dressing gowns to plush blankets, is a lesson in first class comfort. And, this Mother’s Day, the brand has made its luxury pieces that little bit more accessible with savings on a range of styles. Is she a star sign-birthstone buff? The sapphire emerald two-way cooling blanket (£99, Theoodie.com) is a must for the September and May mumsies. Meanwhile, for the everything shower and tanning Thursdays fanatic, it’s all about wrapping up in the pink fluffy dressing gown (£65, Theoodie.com) while that St. Tropez express has time to set. Whatever their jam, The Oodie’s limited-time discounts will revive their resting attire – and relieve your financial stress!

*Selected styles

Build her blooms this Mother’s Day with LEGO®’s floral family fun

Still in search of something that’ll really ‘click’ with her this Mothering Sunday? LEGO®’s mini orchid (£24.99, Lego.com) and daffodil sets (£12.99, Lego.com) are sure to be a hit. The best part? There won’t be a single wilted petal or crunchy brown leaf in sight. If she’s more the sentimental sort, consider the panda family duo (£34.99, Lego.com) her own me-and-you moment, both in the time you’ll share setting it up and as an ornamental reminder afterwards. Whether she’s a seasoned builder or absolute beginner, she’ll find herself immersed in creativity as she watches her favourite fleurs, animals or even artworks come to life.

Raise a glass to mum: Sip, save, and celebrate with NIO Cocktails

This Mother’s Day, why not skip the bar queue and serve up something salivating with NIO Cocktails? For mums who love a tipple but don’t possess the mixing prowess, these pre-made, professional-quality cocktails make for a quick, delicious drink from the comfort of her own home. With a range of carefully crafted cocktails, from refreshing margaritas to tongue-tingling amaretto sours, there’s all types of poison to pick from – including a selection of lower ABV spirits for the alcohol conscious individual. Save up to 20 per cent on selected NIO gifts from 10 to 13 March (Nioocktails.co.uk) and elevate her in-house menu with their Italian-made marvels. Cheers!

Leave her shining bright This Mother’s Day with Ernest Jones’ sparkling gifts

Looking for a Mother’s Day gift that really dazzles? Ernest Jones has a stunning selection of necklaces, bracelets and more to leave mum feeling truly cherished. From elegant earrings by Hugo Boss (£49, Ernestjones.co.uk) and Gucci (£295, Ernestjones.co.uk) to watches from the likes of Michael Kors (was £269, now £119, Ernestjones.co.uk) and Emporio Armani (was £359, now £159, Ernestjones.co.uk), there’s something to suit every mum's style. Whether she loves a touch of sophistication or a statement piece that stands out (diamonds are a girl’s best friend, after all), Ernest Jones’ glamorous gifts are sure to impress. Plus, with up to 50 per cent off selected items, securing extraordinary without the extra high price tag just got a little bit easier.

