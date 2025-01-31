The best Valentine's Day gifts to make hearts race and love bloom in 2025

Ah, Valentine’s Day – the one day a year where love is truly in the air (and often in the form of last-minute chocolates). Whether you’re the couple who spends the evening crafting their love story with LEGO bricks, the type that’ll snuggle up in matching Oodies (because nothing says romance like being warm and cosy), or the partners who bond over the art of choosing the perfect piece of fine jewellery, this day is for every kind of love.

Maybe you’re the ‘romantic classic’ couple, gifting timeless pieces of elegance; the ‘casual comfort’ duo, celebrating with self-care sets that scream “we deserve this”; or the “let’s get crafty” pair, creating something special together.

Whatever type of couple you are – even if you’re flying solo and treating yourself – we’ve rounded up the best gifts to show just how much you care. So, pour the champagne, light the candles, and let’s dive into some seriously heartwarming options.

This guide is sponsored by featured brands.

Lounge: Fall for lingerie that loves you back this Valentine’s Day

( Lounge )

This Valentine’s Day, Lounge is all about blending elegance with ease. Whether you’re captivated by the bold lines of the Amoura collection, the sultry sophistication of Vida, or the delicate femininity of Mariana, there’s a piece for every mood. Designed to flatter and empower, these collections offer more than just stunning designs – they’re as enjoyable to wear as they are to look at. Lounge celebrates every curve, every quiet moment of relaxation, and every reason to spoil yourself or a loved one. So, whether you're indulging your partner or practicing a little self-love, expect a Valentine’s that’s both stylish and blissfully comfortable.

Shop Lounge Valentine’s gifts now

Craft your love story brick by brick with LEGO® Valentine’s Day gifts

( LEGO® )

This Valentine’s Day, why not skip the usual bouquet and build something to last? LEGO’s Wildflower Bouquet (£54.99, Lego.com) offers an alternative to traditional flowers, letting you craft a timeless arrangement of colorful blooms without the inevitable day-three wilt. Whether it’s a pair of English roses (£12.99, Lego.com) or a bunch of Welsh daffs (£12.99, Lego.com), the botanical collection is designed to be admired long after it’s built. For the man who likes to mix adventure with sentiment, the LEGO ‘Up’ House (£49.99, Lego.com) captures the thrill of love and life’s journeys. Meanwhile, if she’s the artist in your residence, LEGO’s Robert Indiana LOVE set (£69.99, Lego.com) will make a bold statement both emotionally and aesthetically.

LEGO is offering a sweet bonus with an included Celebration Series: Valentine’s Day Box with purchases over £70, or Field Flowers with purchases over £35 – a blooming lovely treat while stocks last. Ready to build your own love story?

Shop unique, lasting memories with LEGO Valentine’s Day gifts

Diamonds are forever: Give the gift of everlasting shine with VRAI

( VRAI )

For a Valentine’s gift that stands the test of time, look no further than the sparkling collection of VRAI created diamonds. Expertly crafted with precision and care, these diamonds shine with a brilliance that’s as enduring as your love.

Whether it’s a shimmering tennis bracelet (from £877, vrai.com) that’s caught your eye, a dazzling orion necklace (from £413, vrai.com) or, maybe, you’re planning to pop the question this 14 February, Vrai’s 30 unique diamond shapes are sure to set your love in stone (literally). And with VRAI’s zero-emission foundry, you’re not just buying an affectionate present - you’re honouring the planet, too. Each piece is more than just a gift; it’s a lasting symbol of your love and commitment, designed with both beauty and integrity in mind.

Shop diamond jewellery in VRAI’s Valentine’s gift selection

Scents for sweetness, seduction and savings, with Boots’ fragrance deals

( Boots )

Need to find a fragrance that captures their essence? Boots has you covered with up to 25 per cent off select fragrances, plus up to 50 per cent savings on a special few – think: Marc Jacobs Dot, Juicy Couture Viva la Juicy, and Dolce & Gabbana The One.

For the free-spirited soul, Marc Jacobs Dot (was £74, now £37, Boots.com) offers a fruity cocktail of wild berries and honeysuckle – perfect for those who live for spontaneous adventures. Juicy Couture Viva la Juicy (was £59, now £29.50, Boots.com), with its blend of caramel, vanilla, and gardenia, encapsulates that someone who thrives on indulgence. Meanwhile, Dolce & Gabbana The One (was £91, now £45.50, Boots.com), with its warm amber and vanilla notes, is for the romantic who feels deeply and falls fast. With Advantage Card offers and free click and collect on orders over £15, it’s easy to find a scent that complements every type of bond, from lighthearted flirtations to lasting legacies.

Pick from perfumes, colognes and more in Boots’ fragrance promotion