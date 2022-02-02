A golf course employee who works as a beverage cart attendant has revealed that, while working at the golf course, one of her customers tried to spike his date’s drink.

In a video posted to TikTok on 31 January, Cassie Holland, who regularly shares stories about her experiences as a beverage cart attendant, said approached a woman and man on the golf course and asked if they wanted a drink. The man requested a rum and coke, while the woman just asked for a cup of coffee. Holland then asked her if she wanted liquor in her coffee.

“She said: ‘Oh no alcohol for me, just cream and sugar,’” Holland recalled. “She goes to get her clubs out of the cart to go and hit, and while she’s doing that, the guy comes over and says: ‘you can go ahead and put some Bailey’s in her coffee.’”

As Holland explained in her video, Bailey’s is a cream and chocolate-based liquor that contains whiskey.

In response to the request, Holland said she told the man she wasn’t going to do that since she didn’t “hear from [his date]” that she wanted alcohol in the coffee.

Holland then approached the woman again to ask if she wanted Bailey’s in her drink, and “once again, she said she didn’t want any alcohol.”

As she proceeded to make a drink, the woman walked away again, at which point Holland claimed that the man again tried to convince her to put liquor in the drink.

“He’s like: ‘I know she said she didn’t want any, but she actually really does, so just go ahead and put some Bailey’s in it,’” Holland recalled.

The TikTok user noted that it was “getting pretty weird” at this point, so she tried to make a joke with him.

“I asked: ‘Oh why do you want to get her drunk? Is she beating you at golf?’” she said. “Hoping he’s not a creep.”

According to Holland, he then responded that he and the woman had been “hanging out for a while” but that “she’s not really coming around.” He also claimed that he’d been taking the woman to golf courses to get her to like him, and thought that she “just needed a little push” and that she wouldn’t notice if Holland “poured a shot” of alcohol into the coffee.

“What’s wrong with you?” Holland continued, in response to the man’s request. “And I think she’s going to know if there’s alcohol in it so now you’re just trying to get me in trouble.”

When the woman returned, Holland told her that the man was still trying to get her drunk. In response, the man claimed that Holland “wasn’t helping [him] out” so she probably didn’t want a nice tip.

After he left, the woman assured Holland that although she hasn’t known the man very long, she’d be fine to golf with him. However, Holland said she gave her her phone number just in case. When they finished golfing, Holland saw the woman get in her own car, without her date.

“Sounds like everything was fine,” she concluded. “But don’t be that guy. Believe me, a girl is a lot more likely to like you if you don’t do that.”

This TikTok video has more than 4.3m views so far, with users in the comments applauding Holland for standing up to the man.

“WOMAN SUPPORTING WOMAN!!” one viewer wrote, while another one said: “The universe put you there to protect her.”

Others acknowledged that the incident not only sounded “infuriating,” but was also a “major” red flag in regards to the man’s character.

“I feel so sorry for her,” one viewer wrote. “What kinda creep does that.”

The Independent has contacted Holland for a comment.