‘She’s so real for this’: Beyoncé praised for ‘vulnerable’ gesture during live show

Beyoncé has been praised by fans for addressing her insecurities with a moving gesture during her Renaissance World Tour.

A video clip from one of the singer’s recent concerts showed her pinching the flesh under her arms and gesturing towards her chin and stomach while singing the line “I’m a host of imperfection” from “Flaws and All”, a track from her 2006 album B’Day.

Shared by a fan account on Twitter/X, the clip has so far clocked up four million views on the platform.

Beyonce fans have praised the star for the gesture, which they described as “wholesome” and “vulnerable”.

“Beyoncé saying she has insecurities like the rest of us is another reason why we love her,” one user wrote, while another added: “No idk why I find this so wholesome. So many ppl feel self conscious about their flappy arms and here’s she embracing them. [sic]”

“Beyonce has been so vulnerable and intentional about showing her imperfections and humanity with this tour,” one fan tweeted. “I’m living for it.”

“She so real for this,” another agreed. “I also love how her personality has really been shining through on this tour. She’s not only been professional but allowed to goof off and laugh at herself.”

Others celebrated the fact that Beyoncé has “been wayy more personal with her fans” in recent years, applauding her for being “real and open”.

Some also pointed out that the star has previously incorporated a similar gesture into her performances of “Flaws and All”, with one Twitter/X user placing the clip alongside a video from a 2007 rendition of the track, which also showed her touching her arm.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour kicked off in Stockholm, Sweden, in May and arrived in the UK later that month.

Reviewing Beyonce’s Cardiff gig, The Independent’s Nicole Vassell said the star was “as sizzling as ever” in a show filled with “lesser-known tracks”, with “embracing imperfection” emerging as a “prevailing theme throughout the night”.

The tour headed across the Atlantic to begin its American leg in July, and will conclude on 1 October.

Earlier this week Beyoncé posted a message on Instagram asking concertgoers to dress up in shimmering silver outfits. She will turn 42 on 4 September, and requested that her fans wear “chrome”-coloured clothing to mark “Virgo season”.

“Virgo season is upon us,” she wrote. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22 [23 August - 22 September].

“We’ll surround ourselves in a human shimmering disco ball each night, everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in the house of chrome. See you there!”