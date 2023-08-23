Scooter Braun – live: Demi Lovato and Idina Menzel among star clients reportedly splitting from manager
Music manager posted a tongue-in-cheek response to reports that some of his clients are splitting from SB Projects
Scooter Braun, one of the world’s biggest music managers, appeared unbothered at reports this week that two of his star clients have parted ways with him.
This week, it was claimed that pop star Demi Lovato and singer, actor and West End star Idina Menzel had exited Braun’s SB projects. Sources close to both artists confirmed this to The Independent.
The Independent has contacted Braun’s representatives for comment.
Rumours have been circulating that pop singer Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, both of whom have been with Braun since they launched their debut albums, are also set to split from the 42-year-old’s management services.
However, Bieber and Braun’s representatives denied the pair were severing professional ties.
On Twitter/X on Tuesday (22 August), Braun broke his silence by poking fun at the speculation, writing: “Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself.”
Sources told Variety this week that Braun is stepping back from day-to-day management to focus on his role as CEO of HYBE America, the South Korean entertainment company behind K-pop giants BTS, and that his team at SB Projects is still handling both Bieber and Grande.
