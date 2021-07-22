Scooter Braun files for divorce from wife Yael Cohen

Music manager Scooter Braun has filed for divorce from his wife of seven years, Yael Cohen.

Court records show that the business mogul, whose clients include Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, filed the paperwork in Los Angeles on Wednesday 21 July.

The former couple began dating in 2013 and were married a year later. Their date of separation is not stated in the filing.

Braun, 40, is seeking joint custody of their three children, and has agreed to pay Cohen, 34, spousal support.

A pre-nup is in place.

Braun is being represented by Laura Wasser, whose other clients include Kim Kardashian.

News of the impending divorce comes just weeks after Braun celebrated his and Cohen’s wedding anniversary with a post on Instagram.

“Seven years. The adventure is just beginning. Thank you Yae. I love you . Happy anniversary,” he wrote.

In June, Braun spoke about his infamous feud with Taylor Swift, claiming that he found it “confusing”.

In 2019, the pop star accused him of “incessant, manipulative bullying” after his company bought her old record label, Big Machine Records, along with the rights to the master recordings of her first six albums.

“I regret and it makes me sad that Taylor had that reaction to the deal,” Braun told Variety in June.

“All of what happened has been very confusing and not based on anything factual,” he claimed. “I don’t know what story she was told. I asked for her to sit down with me several times, but she refused.”

Braun claimed that he and Swift only met “briefly three or four times in the past, and all our interactions were really friendly and kind. I find her to be an incredibly talented artist and wish her nothing but the best.”

Swift is in the process of re-recording her first six albums. The first, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), was released in April this year.

The 31-year-old will release her version of her 2012 album Red in November.

Additional reporting by Press Association