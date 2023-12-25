Beyonce’s childhood home ruined by fire on Christmas Day

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Beyonce’s childhood home has tragically caught fire on Christmas Day.

The Renaissance singer’s former home in Houston, Texas reportedly went up in flames early Christmas morning. According to the local news outlet KTRK, the Houston Fire Department responded to a call at two in the morning on 25 December. When responders arrived at Beyonce’s home, located in the 2400 block of Rosedale Street in the city’s third ward, the second floor was enveloped in flames. Luckily, the family with two children who currently live there made it out without injury.

District Chief Justin Barnes noted how proud he was of his team. “They did a great job. I’m going to say in less than 10 minutes, we had a really good grip on this fire,” he told local officials.

As of now, the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The Knowles family bought the home in 1981 for about $64,000, per a TMZ report. However, they sold the house a few years later before Beyonce’s sister Solange was born in 1986. Though the esteemed bunch no longer occupies the space, residents and visitors consider the address an iconic landmark.

In conversation with Visit Houston, the esteemed artist opened up about what it was like living in Texas when she was a young girl. Beyonce spoke highly of the property, reminiscing about hanging out with her friends at home.

“Growing up in Houston was fun. We always had a huge backyard to play in. My mom allowed my friends to come over all the time; it was like a continuous slumber party at our house,” she remarked.

“When I describe Houston to friends who have never been here, I first have to tell them, no, it’s not like the country films you see on TV! I like to describe Houston as a great place to raise a family. You get nice southern people with a city atmosphere,” she continued. “You can buy a great home in a price range to fit your income. The great thing is, whether you or your children are into arts, sports, music, business, etc., there is a place for you to grow into and learn all of those things right here in Houston.”

The Grammy winner considers Houston to be her forever home. Both Beyonce’s mom, Celestine, and her father, Matthew, continue to live in Texas.

She added: “I love Houston. Some of the best moments of my life took place there. This will always be home to me!”

The “Halo” creator and Jay-Z moved from New York to Los Angeles in 2016 for their daughter Blue Ivy, 11, to enroll in a special school program. Speaking to US Weekly, a source said the couple spent $19,000 to send their daughter to a school that would focus on her specific developmental needs.

Beyonce just finished her world tour, releasing a concert film titled Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé for fans to enjoy the show from inside a theatre. Additionally, the famed star surprised her audience with a new song, “My House,” on 1 December. The surprise track made its debut during the credits for her movie.