Beyoncé speaks candidly about struggles with psoriasis ahead of beauty line launch

Beyoncé has opened up about her battle with psoriasis ahead of her new beauty line launch.

The Renaissance artist is expanding her business and entering into the hair care industry with her new product collection entitled Cécred. Set to launch on Tuesday 20 February, Cécred is inspired by her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and will offer a variety of items from tools to oils, shampoos, vitamins, and brushes. Beyoncé’s desire to move into the beauty sector, offering her devoted audience goods that combine hair science and longstanding traditions, stems from her personal health journey.

In conversation with Essence, the performer detailed how her experiences led her to develop the company and its subsequent products. First, the name “Cécred” fuses the last bit of her name, “Cé,” with the word “sacred.” But more than that, Beyoncé confessed the company moniker also had to do with her past psoriasis treatments.

Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease that causes patches of the skin to become “scaly and inflamed,” per a National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases report.

“The relationship we have with our hair is such a deeply personal journey,” she explained to the magazine. “From spending my childhood in my mother’s salon to my father applying oil on my scalp to treat my psoriasis — these moments have been sacred to me.”

The 42-year-old mother isn’t the only A-lister to speak candidly about battling the chronic disease. Kim Kardashian, LeAnn Rimes, Cara Delevingne, Cyndi Lauper, Lala Anthony, and Katie Lowes are just a few of the star bunch that confirmed they’ve struggled with having psoriasis flare-ups.

Speaking to W Magazine in 2013, Delevingne reflected on an instance where her entire body was covered in scaly patches.

“Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease, and I’m sensitive. Kate [Moss] saw me before the Louis Vuitton show at 3am, when I was being painted by people to cover the scabs,” she proclaimed.

The Skims creator provided the public with specifics about her psoriasis battle in a letter published on Poosh, Kourtney Kardashian’s wellness blog. Kim talked about how she remembered watching her mom, Kris Jenner, try and cover up her flare-ups with frequent trips to the tanning salon.

“She had it in her scalp and all over her body, and I’d see it all the time and remember her going to the tanning salon to try and ease it,” Kim wrote. “Getting UV rays directly on the spots really helped my mom.”

“Even though I always grew up with my mom having psoriasis and hearing her talk about her struggle, I really had no idea what my life would be like dealing with an autoimmune disease myself,” she added.