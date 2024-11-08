Bhad Bhabie appears to share cancer diagnosis after receiving body shaming comments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Bhad Bhabie has seemingly revealed she’s been diagnosed with cancer after hitting back at fans for commenting on her appearance.

The 21-year-old rapper, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, took to her Instagram Story on Thursday (November 7) in response to fans’ concerns about her health, after she appeared to lose significant weight in recent weeks.

“I’m sorry my cancer medicine made me loose weight [sic],” she wrote on her Story. “I’m slowly gaining it back. So stop running [with] the worst narratives.”

Bregoli, who rose to internet stardom for her “Cash me outside, how ‘bout that?” catchphrase during a Dr Phil appearance in 2016, didn’t disclose any further information about her cancer medicine or diagnosis.

The Independent has contacted Bregoli’s representatives for comment.

While the OnlyFans model hasn’t shared further details about her health, many fans posted their well wishes for Bregoli following her Instagram post.

Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, rose to fame in 2016 for her appearance on ‘Dr Phil’ ( Instagram / Bhad Bhabie )

“This is sad, wishing her a fast recovery,” one user wrote on X/Twitter.

“Wtffff omg doesn’t she have an infant child? Praying for Bhad Bhabie, may she fully recover,” another person said.

Meanwhile, a third user pointed out: “This is why you don’t comment on women’s bodies because you never know what they may be going through!”

Bregoli welcomed her first child, a daughter named Kali, in March 2024 with then-boyfriend Le Vaughn.

In 2022, the “Gucci Flip Flops” rapper revealed she had earned $52m on OnlyFans in an interview with TMZ. She later shared a screenshot to Instagram as proof of her OnlyFans income.

Just one year prior, Billboard reported that Bregoli had broken an OnlyFans record; she racked up $1m in just six hours after joining the subscription-based video-sharing platform.

The news of her apparent illness comes days after Dawson’s Creek alum James Van Der Beek announced he has been “privately dealing” with colorectal cancer – a type of cancer that starts in either the colon or the rectum, which are both part of the large intestine in the body’s digestive system.

“I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family,” said Van Der Beek, who played the lead role in Dawson’s Creek from 1998 to 2003. “There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”

Van Der Beek shares six children with his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, and Jeremiah.