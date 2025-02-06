Five times Bianca Censori's outfits sparked concern

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

By now, it’s no secret Bianca Censori and Kanye West have a flair for fashion theatrics. Their public appearances are often a spectacle, serving as prime paparazzi fodder and consistently delivering scandalous sartorial statements — especially from the 30-year-old Australian model.

This past weekend, Censori shocked Grammys viewers when she dropped a black fur overcoat on the red carpet to reveal her naked body covered by only an ultra sheer mini dress designed by her husband.

Not for the first time, online commentators expressed their concern for the controversial rapper’s wife, who is known for being paraded in public in barely-there outfits.

Representatives for West have not responded to The Independent’s requests for comment.

On Tuesday (February 2), reports suggested that there will be no legal fallout from the Grammys stunt as the annual awards ceremony is a private event and no one from the show contacted police to make a complaint.

In the wake of the backlash, West defended the move online in a string of Instagram Stories sharing screenshots of Google search trends, with over five million searches for his Censori’s name.

“The most Googled person on Earth wearing YZY women’s,” he bragged in a follow-up post on Tuesday.

open image in gallery Kanye West and Bianca Censori at the 2025 Grammys ( Getty )

It’s not the first time Censori has courted legal repercussions with her outfits.

Last year, she risked jail time in France after wearing nothing but a pair of sheer tights during a shopping trip in Paris.

Here are five times Censori’s fashion choices sparked concern.

January 2025 — Kitchen attire

open image in gallery Kanye West posts pictures of Bianca Censori on Instagram in January 2025 ( Kanye West/Instagram )

Last month, the “Pure Souls” rapper shared a racy picture of Censori in the kitchen wearing a see-through, open-back bodysuit that exposed her entire behind on Instagram. But that wasn’t all, Censori appeared to be wearing a shiny black latex mask over her head and matching black boots.

The now-deleted image received widespread criticism from his followers. One person wrote: “Your posts are disturbing.”

February 2024 — Milan Fashion Week

open image in gallery Kanye West and Bianca Censori at Marni’s Fall/Winter 2024 show ( Getty Images for Marni Srl )

West and Censori made an impromptu appearance at Marni’s Fall/Winter 2024 show during Milan Fashion Week last year. The two were photographed sitting in the front row with Censori sporting nothing but a square-neck, black leather bodysuit adorned with two large cutouts on each side and a cheeky thong in the back.

Next to her, West wore an all-black outfit consisting of a hooded rain jacket and Nike biker gloves. Censori’s facial expression remained solemn as the cameras flashed in front of her.

“She doesn’t look happy,” one person wrote on X, while another said: “Kanye is properly covered. They're [Censori] doing their master’s wish.”

Earlier in February, Censori and West were spotted out walking through the rain in Los Angeles. In pictures published by Page Six, West could be seen completely covered in a green, suede poncho, long pants, and a black head wrap that concealed his eyes. His wife, meanwhile, was dressed in a clear rain poncho with absolutely nothing underneath.

April 2024 — Disneyland in bandages

In the spring of 2024, the couple, who met through West’s brand Yeezy, spent the day at Disneyland in Los Angeles where several fans captured footage of Censori walking through the park barefoot with bandages.

Though Censori’s top half was covered considerably more than it’d been in the past, fans were dumbfounded by the fact that she wasn’t wearing proper shoes.

“I’m confused why this lady is wearing no shoes when the majority of the public can’t be allowed to enter with no shoes,” one person said next to a TikTok video of the duo at Disneyland.

“Poor this, and he is always fully dressed. Someone save this woman,” a third commented.

April 2023 — Fear of God fashion show

open image in gallery Kanye West and Bianca Censori at the Fear of God fashion show in April 2023 ( TMZ )

In April 2023, Censori was photographed wearing what looked like one long shimmery, nude pantyhose that stretched from the top of her head to the tips of her toes. The full-body garment wrapped around her eyes, nose, and mouth, and didn’t include any finger holes.

“She looks scared,” one fan said next to a video of her walking next to West on TikTok, while another asked: “What’s the message with this? What were they trying to say?”

June 2023 — Church outing

Two years ago, Censori joined West for a Sunday church service in Los Angeles and donned an ensemble that was deemed “absurd” by many online. In paparazzi photos published by Page Six, Censori was seen sporting a black dress that had a thick circular tube running from the tops of her arms to the top of her mouth. Her head and her arms were covered in sheer black fabric.

Meanwhile, West looked as if he were gearing up for a football game later that day dressed in long leggings and no shoes as well as shoulder and chest pads underneath a casual Polizei T-shirt.

“I thought this was a dog bed,” one person on X said, referencing Censori’s odd sculptured neckline.

A second wrote: “So we’re only going to talk about HER absurd outfit? Because I see two.”

“She seems embarrassed, so she's trying to hide in plain sight,” a third commented.