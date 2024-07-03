Kanye’s wife Bianca Censori slams ‘abhorrent’ allegations she sent porn to a minor

Support truly

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, has denied allegations that she sent porn to staff members of his company, Yeezy, some of whom are minors.

A federal lawsuit was filed earlier this week accusing West of engaging in “forced labor and cruel inhuman, or degrading treatment”. Eight former employees claimed that they were not paid for working long hours, and subjected to derogatory behavior. The lawsuit also alleges that Censori sent one of the employees a link to watch “hardcore” sexual content after the rapper announced the launch of the adult film branch of his business, Yeezy Porn, in April.

“No guardrails were put in place to prevent the underage YZYVSN workers from working on Yeezy Porn, or to prevent them from being exposed to and being forced to view pornography to perform their work,” the lawsuit states, according to The Washington Post.

While Censori herself is not the target of the lawsuit, her involvement was used as an example of the poor work environment.

The Independent has contacted representatives of both West and Censori for comment. West’s former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, pushed back on the allegations, in a statement to the New York Post.

open image in gallery Bianca Censori was accused of sending porn to underage employees of Yeezy ( Getty Images for Marni Srl )

“I’ve been authorized by Bianca to stress that any allegation that she showed or caused to be shown any pornographic material to minors is offensive, disgusting, abhorrent and categorically and wholly false,” Yiannopoulos told Page Six.

Yiannopoulos said that the “staffer” who filed the claim was never employed by Yeezy, calling the allegations in the suit a “repulsive pack of lies” that are “tragic, desperate [and] attention-seeking.”

Yiannopoulos also claimed that Yeezy Porn “doesn’t exist.”

“I made sure of that by falling on my sword and quitting over it,” the former chief of staff said. He was referring to his resignation from the company back in May.

Last month, West reached a settlement over a copyright dispute with the estate of Donna Summer after being accused of sampling her 1977 song “I Feel Love” in the 2024 album, Vultures 1, despite being denied permission to do so.

The lawsuit, filed in a federal court in Los Angeles, said that Summer’s estate denied permission because they “wanted no association with West’s controversial history”.

“In the face of this rejection, defendants arrogantly and unilaterally decided they would simply steal ‘I Feel Love’ and use it without permission,” the complaint read.