Bianca Censori’s mother has refused to weigh in on her daughter’s recent red carpet stunt with Kanye West.

Mom Alexandra Censori on Wednesday told the Daily Mail that their family is currently trying to avoid any attention from the media and are trying to remain private after her daughter attended the Grammys on Sunday with her fully-clothed husband and dropped her fur black coat to show off a completely sheer dress.

“We are just normal people, living our own lives as privately as we can,” she told the publication. “I have nothing to say about Bianca, thank you.”

Alexandra had declined to further speak to Bianca’s relationship with the rapper.

The controversial couple — who met when Censori was working for West’s company Yeezy as its architectural designer — tied the knot in December 2022 in a secret ceremony. The nuptials came a month after West finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children.

‘We are just normal people, living our own lives as privately as we can,’ Censori’s (right) mother said ( Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Bianca’s sister Angelina appeared to support her sister’s outfit at the awards show as she reshared a video on her Instagram Story of Bianca dropping her coat on the carpet.

She also commented on West’s since-deleted Instagram post of the outfit with a fire emoji, according to Page Six.

Other people have since spoken out about the stunt, one of which being Grammy Awards executive producer Raj Kapoor. He said that while the Grammys have an “artistic black-tie” dress code, the meaning of that could be “up for interpretation in the music industry.”

“Obviously there is a dress code for anybody actually performing on the show that we have to adhere to standards and practices,” he said during an interview with People. “But as far as people attending and nominees attending, that would be something the [Recording] Academy [which presents the Grammys] would have to answer.”

At another point during the interview, Kapoor appeared to confirm that West and Censori were not invited to the Grammys live ceremony.

“From what I understand, they were there for the red carpet,” Kapoor said. West was nominated this year for best rap song for “Carnival” from his Vultures 1 album.

“I'm not sure if he was at Pre-Tel” – a special pre-telecast presentation where most of the awards were handed out – which is at the Peacock Theater “before the main show. But that award was definitely in Pre-Tel,” Kapoor added.

“We know each person who's coming because every table is numbered. And so our director has to know where those artists are for award categories ... They didn't have a nomination on the show and Kanye wasn't presenting. He was not performing either, which is mostly what those seats are,” said the producer.

Former host of The View Meghan McCain also gave her opinion on the viral stunt as she compared Censori to a “hostage” in a since-deleted tweet.

“I just want and have wanted for years — for Kanye West to leave us all the hell alone,” the post read. “He’s a repugnant, vile piece of garbage, and his wife looks like a victim and a hostage.”

Elizabeth Chambers, the ex-wife of actor Armie Hammer, echoed similar sentiments in her Instagram Story where she accused West of “humiliating” his wife and claimed the dynamic between the pair showed “misogyny and control at its finest.”