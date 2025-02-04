Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan McCain compared Bianca Censori to a “hostage” after Censori and Kanye West showed up Sunday night in a controversial stunt with Censori appearing as nude on the Grammy’s red carpet.

In a now-deleted message on X, the 40-year-old blogger and daughter of the late Arizona Senator John McCain, wrote: “I just want and have wanted for years – for Kanye West to leave us all the hell alone.

“He’s a repugnant, vile piece of garbage, and his wife looks like a victim and a hostage,” McCain added before taking the tweet down.

As of Monday afternoon, the former The View host had yet to issue a follow-up statement explaining why she deleted the message. However, a representative for the internet personality told Entertainment Weekly: “She says it [the removal] was an accident and she thinks he’s a vile pig.”

The Independent has reached out to West's representatives for a comment.

open image in gallery Kanye West, Meghan McCain, and Bianca Censori ( Getty )

McCain’s fired off her blast against West come after the Donda artist arrived outside the Crypto.com arena before the 67th annual awards ceremony, posing next to his wife of three years, who was wearing only a thin, sheer, body-fitting covering that exposed her naked body.

Videos that have since surfaced online show the fully-clothed West staring straight at the cameras as the Australian Model slowly drops her black furry overcoat to reveal the “clothing” designed by him.

open image in gallery Kanye West and Bianca Censori on the Grammys red carpet ( Getty )

Many music fans at home seemed to agree with McCain’s distaste, calling the act “disgusting” and “evil.”

Even Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy chimed in on the matter during the show Sunday night, writing: “I hate Kayne so much. #grammy.”

“When is the last time Kanye made headlines for his talent as opposed to just being a jacka** or [for] shock value,” the 47-year-old continued.

open image in gallery Dave Portnoy says he ‘hates’ Kanye West after his 2025 Grammys stunt ( X/@stoolpresidente )

“I picture Taylor [Swift] just snapping her fingers and the #grammy police whisking these 2 psychos away,” he added in a separate tweet.

One insider spoke to Page Six about the potential reasoning for the couple’s racy stunt, arguing the photo-op was meant to be an ode to West’s work.

“The crazy outfit moment they pulled on the carpet was an attempt to replicate the album cover of Vultures,” the source told the outlet.

The cover of the 2024 album pictures West in a dark face covering next to Censori dressed in thigh-high, heeled boots and a square piece of fabric over her behind.

open image in gallery Kanye West’s 2024 ‘Vultures I’ cover image ( YZY )

West and Censori ducked out of the event in Los Angeles not long after they walked the carpet. The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, were then spotted out together later that night at an afterparty.

Pictures from the event published by Page Six show the couple engaged in heavy PDA, grabbing and licking each other.

Censori appeared to have changed out of her nude clothing and into a sheer black body suit, which completely bared her backside.