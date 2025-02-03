Dave Portnoy slams Kanye West over Bianca Censori's Grammys red carpet look

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dave Portnoy said he “hates” Kanye West after the rapper and his wife Bianca pulled a controversial stunt on the 2025 Grammy’s red carpet last night (February 2).

“I hate Kayne so much. #grammy,” the Barstool Sports founder wrote on X/Twitter next to a picture of the artist and the Australian Model on the carpet.

Before the 67th annual awards ceremony kicked off inside the Crypto.com arena, West, 47, posed next to Censori, 30, who wore nothing but a nude, see-through mini dress that revealed her naked body. The two reportedly skipped the show itself and took off after the red carpet.

“When is the last time Kanye made headlines for his talent as opposed to just being a jacka** or shock value,” Portnoy, 47, continued alongside a video of the moment Censori dropped her furry overcoat on the carpet.

“I picture Taylor [Swift] just snapping her fingers and the #grammy police whisking these 2 psychos away,” he added in a separate tweet a few minutes later.

West and Censori, who have been married for about three years, have developed a reputation for Censori wearing scandalous, barely-there outfits styled by her husband.

open image in gallery Dave Portnoy slammed Kanye West after his controversial Grammys appearance ( Getty )

The couple’s 2025 Grammys appearance was met with a tidal wave of backlash by numerous viewers watching the red carpet at home.

open image in gallery Dave Portnoy says he ‘hates’ Kanye West on X ( X/@stoolpresidente )

open image in gallery Dave Portnoy continues to question Kanye West after his Grammys red carpet stunt ( X/@stoolpresidente )

“I have no words for how disgusting and evil this is,” one person on X wrote, while another agreed: “Seriously, what is the point of this? The two of them need help.”

West took design credit for his partner’s outfit on X, writing: “Custom couture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever. My love, my best friend, my wife.”

open image in gallery Kanye West and Bianca Censori on the Grammys 2025 red carpet ( Getty )

Last year, Censori risked being taken into custody when she donned sheer tights and a see-through top, exposing her groin and nipples.

Speaking to Page Six, an insider offered up an explanation for the A-list couple’s stunt. “The crazy outfit moment they pulled on the carpet was an attempt to replicate the album cover of Vultures.”

West’s 2024 Vultures I album cover featured the “Heartless” rapper standing next to Censori with an all-black face covering. Meanwhile, Censori is pictured facing backward in thigh-high black boots and a small piece of black fabric folded over her behind.

Following last night’s awards ceremony, West and Censori were seen engaging in some heavy PDA at one afterparty in Los Angeles. The controversial musician, who was previously married to Kim Kardashian, was photographed grabbing onto his wife’s bare bottom as she stuck her tongue out to meet his lips.