One of Joe Biden’s Secret Service agents has captured the attention of the internet after he was filmed accompanying the president during an outing in Massachusetts.

On Friday, the president, accompanied by some of his grandchildren, was seen shopping in Nantucket, where his presence drew crowds of admirers.

However, not everyone was there for the commander-in-chief, as one of Mr Biden’s Secret Service agents has gone viral on TikTok - where users are declaring their love for him - after he was filmed standing guard during the presidential outing.

The first video of the unidentified member of President Biden’s security detail, who can be seen dressed casually in khakis, a black T-shirt, sunglasses and a black peacoat, was shared to TikTok by a user who goes by the username @life_with_matt over the weekend.

“Forget about the PRESIDENT,” Matt captioned the video, in which the Secret Service agent can be seen exchanging a handshake with another man. “The Secret Service be looking fine.”

In the caption of the clip, which has since been viewed more than 2.7m times, Matt added: “Marry me.”

Matt wasn’t the only one enamoured by the federal law enforcement agent, however, as another TikTok user who goes by the username @magsmur captured a similar video and shared it to the platform, where she tagged Matt and wrote: “I called dibs first.”

On the video, which also shows the agent shaking hands with the second unidentified man, this time in slow-motion, she added: “When I wasn’t the only one looking at the Secret Service man.”

The video, which has been viewed more than 1.8m times, was met with hundreds of comments from viewers admiring the agent’s looks.

“Defending the nation with hotness,” one person commented, while another admirer said: “About to call off my wedding for this man.”

Someone else joked: “How can one be arrested by the Secret Service? Asking for a friend.”

Others shared their appreciation for the second angle of the Secret Service agent, with another TikTok user adding: “I love that my FYP [for you page] showed me angle #2.”

A third video of the same man, filmed from a different angle, was then shared by a user who goes by the username @sadieethomas12, who captioned the clip: “The third angle y’all been waiting for.”

The additional view of the president’s security detail was applauded by viewers, with one TikTok user joking: “He’s our man now. No longer a secret.”

“Every angle keeps getting better,” someone else said.

As of now, the Secret Service agent has not been identified, however, that hasn’t deterred TikTok users, who have continued to search for the man in question.

“We need to find him!” another viewer commented.