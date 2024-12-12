Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend is looking forward to their relocation to North Carolina.

On Wednesday (December 11) the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced that Belichick would be the school’s head football coach for the next five years. “We know that college athletics is changing, and those changes require new and innovative thinking,” the school’s director of athletics, Bubba Cunningham said in a press release.

“Bill Belichick is a football legend, and hiring him to lead our program represents a new approach that will ensure Carolina football can evolve, compete, and win — today and in the future.”

The former New England Patriots head coach and six-time Super Bowl Champion expressed his excitement for the new position, which will be the first time in his 49-year career that he will be working for a college team.

“I grew up around college football with my dad and treasured those times,” Belichick said. “I have always wanted to coach in college and now I look forward to building the football program in Chapel Hill.”

The coach’s girlfriend, 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, also celebrated the news as she posted a photo of the announcement on her Instagram Story alongside the caption: “We are on to Chapel Hill!!!”

Belichick will be head football coach at UNC for the next five years ( Getty Images for the American Mu )

Her statement is a nod to a viral interview Belichick gave back in 2014. At the time, he was still working for the Patriots, who had recently lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. The team was scheduled to play against the Cincinnati Bengals in their next game.

During the post-game press conference, reporters continued to ask the coach about the loss and what went wrong, but all Belichick would say was, “We’re on to Cincinnati,” which he repeated five times. The Patriots went on to win the Super Bowl that year.

Belichick later addressed the viral moment in a preview for the 2015 documentary: Do Your Job: Bill Belichick and the 2014 Patriots. “I could have done it (repeated the phrase) three times. I could have done it 53 times. It could have been 103 times if that’s what they wanted to keep asking because we had to turn the page,” he said.

TMZ was the first to report that Belichick and Hudson were dating back in June. A source told the outlet at the time that the couple first met on a flight from Boston to Florida in 2021. According to TMZ, the pair exchanged numbers and remained in contact over the years.

Belichick had previously dated Linda Holliday for 16 years before the two of them broke up in September 2023. Throughout his career with the Patriots, Holliday was seen supporting her then-partner on the sidelines of the football field. She also previously worked as the president and executive director of the Bill Belichick Foundation.