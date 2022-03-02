Melinda French Gates has opened up about her divorce from Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, with the philanthropist revealing that the process of moving forward has been difficult.

Melinda, 57, reflected on her divorce from Bill, 66, after 27 years of marriage during a new interview with CBS Mornings’ anchor Gayle King.

In a preview clip from the wide-ranging interview, which will air on 3 March, the billionaire philanthropist revealed that the divorce came after she got to a point in the marriage where she couldn’t “trust what we had”.

Melinda’s admission came in response to a question from King about Bill’s admitted infidelity, to which she said: “I certainly believe in forgiveness, so I thought we had worked through some of that.

“It wasn’t one moment or one specific thing that happened. There just came a point in time where there was enough there that I realised it just wasn’t healthy and I couldn’t trust what we had.”

While opening up the divorce, Melinda also revealed that she had “a lot of tears for many days” and that there were days where she was “literally lying on the floor” and “thinking: ‘How can this be? How can I get up? How am I gonna move forward?’”

According to Melinda, there were also days where she was “angry,” which she acknowledged is part of the “grieving process”.

“You’re grieving a loss of something you thought you had and thought you had for your lifetime. I mean, this is painful stuff,” she said. “At the end of the day though, I started on this journey of healing and I feel like I’m starting to get to the other side.”

However, as she looks forward, Melinda said that she is excited about what the future holds.

“I’m actually really excited about what’s to come and life ahead for me,” she added.

More follows…