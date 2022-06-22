Science Guy star Bill Nye marries journalist Liza Mundy

Couple met in 2017 after Mundy mentioned Nye’s mother in her book about code breakers

Chelsea Ritschel
New York
Wednesday 22 June 2022 20:25
The Science Guy star Bill Nye has married journalist and author Liza Mundy.

The couple tied the knot in front of family and friends in the Haupt Garden outside the Smithsonian Institute’s Castle in Washington, DC, last month, according to People.

For the occasion, the bride, a New York Times best-selling author, wore a white strapless gown with a beaded belt and a ruffled mermaid hemline, before changing into sneakers for the reception, while Nye, 66, wore a black tuxedo accessorised with a black and green bow-tie, cuff-links that belonged to his father, and an orange flower on his lapel.

According to People, the couple first met in 2017, when Mundy referenced Nye’s mother, Jacqueline Jenkins-Nye, a cryptanalyst, in her 2017 book Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II. The outlet reports that the beloved TV star reached out to Mundy by email after the publication of her book.

During the ceremony, officiated by Star Trek star Robert Picardo and photographed by White House photographer Pete Souza, the couple reportedly exchanged vows they’d written themselves, while the reception saw the newlyweds dance their first dance to Sam Cooke‘s rendition of What a Wonderful World.

Over the years, the couple have made just a few red carpet appearances together, with their most recent taking place during the premiere of Nye’s new series The End Is Nye in June.

