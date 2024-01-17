Awkward moment Billie Eilish accidentally snubs Dua Lipa

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A video has captured the awkward moment Billie Eilish accidentally snubbed Dua Lipa at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, and fans are cringing over their “secondhand embarrassment”.

The British-Albanian pop star, 28, and the “Ocean Eyes” singer, 22, both attended the 29th Critics’ Choice Awards on 14 January in honour of the Greta Gerwig-directed film, Barbie. Lipa’s track “Dance the Night” was nominated for Best Song, while Eilish also scored a nod in the same category for “What Was I Made For?”.

The pair appeared to be sitting at the same table during the awards ceremony. At one point during the event, Lipa and Eilish were mingling with fellow Hollywood stars. The cameras then captured the “Levitating” singer leaning into Eilish, seemingly attempting to pose for a photo together.

Lipa attempted to pose back-to-back with Eilish, who seemingly didn’t notice the camera pointed towards them. Instead, Eilish didn’t catch the hint and sat down at their table. To recover from the accidental snub, the “Don’t Stop Now” singer straightened her back and giggled to herself, before picking up something to eat from the table.

It didn’t take long for eagle-eyed fans to notice the awkward moment and share a video of the interaction to X. The clip has since received 6.5 million views on the platform, as fans shared their reactions to the flub.

“LMAO poor Dua,” one user on X captioned the viral video.

“The secondhand embarrassment is so strong with this,” another person replied to the clip.

“Holy f*** this made me physically cringe,” a third person said, while someone else wrote: “Another reason I couldn’t be famous… embarrassing moments caught on camera, viewed by thousands, and exists on the internet forever.”

Despite the awkward moment, the two singers were still able to get their photo-op at the Critics Choice Awards. The pair were all smiles at the event, even posing with Eilish’s brother and frequent collaborator, Finneas O’Connell.

While neither Lipa nor Eilish took home the award for Best Song, Barbie was still victorious when the song “I’m Just Ken” was named winner. Now, actor Ryan Gosling’s unexpected reaction to the award has spawned several memes.