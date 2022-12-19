Billie Eilish celebrates birthday in a Mrs Claus outfit at star-studded party

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Billie Eilish just celebrated her 21st birthday with a star-studded party, where she and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford wore matching Christmas-themed outfits.

Eilish, who was born on 18 December, took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to share videos and photos from the event. In one of the clips, which was originally posted by Avril Lavigne, Eilish appeared to be wearing a Mrs Claus themed costume in honour of the holiday season.

She wore a red dress with faux white fur on it, paired with a matching cape and elbow-length gloves. She completed the look with a black belt and silver earrings. Rutherford matched his girlfriend, wearing a white shirt under a red jacket and pants.

The pair also exchanged a kiss in the video. A DJ could be heard in the background asking guests to “put [their] mother f***ing hands in the sky for Billie one time” and to “make some noise for Billie one time”.

Eilish and Rutherford then raised their drinks in the air, along with the rest of the party’s guests, and made a toast.

In a video of the event shared by PopCrave, the celebrity guests sang “Happy Birthday” to the “Bad Guy” singer, before presenting with her cake. She was standing alongside her boyfriend and Doja Cat.

On her Instagram Story, Eilish shared a photo of her cake which was covered in red sprinkles and pieces of candy canes.

Many celebrities shared photos from the singer’s party on their own Instagram Stories, including Kendall Jenner, who shared a snap of herself and close friend Hailey Bieber in a photobooth.

Other guests at the event included Barbie Ferreira, Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, Hailee Steinfeld, and Eiza Gonzalez.

Eilish’s party took place two days after she performed at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, where her family and Rutherford appeared on stage to present her with a cake, as reported by People.

She joked about her birthday with her concert guests, saying: “Want to take shots? Give me two days. I am 21 in two days, it’s f**ing unbelievable.”

Last month, Eilish gave some insight into her relationship with Rutherford just weeks after the pair made their relationship Instagram-official.

During a video interview with Vanity Fair, she said that she was the one who approached the Neighborhood frontman and ultimately sparked their romance.

“I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f***ing f***er alive, but pulled his a**,” Eilish said.

The “Happier Than Ever” singer expressed that she’s “really excited and really happy” with Rutherford. She also noted that they share a mutual “love language” of physical touch and emphasised how much he means to her.

“I just need to be touching skin all the time – touching and cuddling and hugging and anything skin-related is really a big thing for me,”she explained. “I’m just really inspired by this person, and, you know, he’s inspired by me, which is really cool.”