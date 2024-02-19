Billie Eilish applauded for comment about ‘TikTokers’ at People’s Choice Awards 2024

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Billie Eilish was overheard speaking about the amount of “TikTokers” at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, and her comments have sparked a debate about content creators attending Hollywood events.

The “What Was I Made For?” singer attended the People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday 18 February. During the ceremony, Eilish was seated at a table next to Australian pop star Kylie Minogue, where cameras caught a bit of their conversation. In a video shared by celebrity gossip account Pop Crave, Eilish could be heard commenting on the guest list.

“There’s some, like, TikTokers here,” Eilish told Minogue, as she covered the side of her mouth. The “Bad Guy” singer then used her thumb and pointed to the supposed TikTok creators sitting beside them, before shaking her head.

The video has since been viewed on X, formerly Twitter, more than 2.7m times. Now, viewers are praising Eilish’s candid comments about influencer culture taking over the entertainment industry.

“Billie Eilish talking about the plague of TikTokers is hilarious,” one X user replied to the clip.

“She’s so real for this,” said someone else.

“She’s right, TikTokers have no business being in award shows,” a third person wrote.

Tana Mongeau, James Charles, Bobbi Althoff, Noah Miller, Drew Afualo, Alix Earle and Brianna LaPaglia were among the many influencers and content creators who were invited to this year’s People’s Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Meanwhile, Eilish took home the award for TV Performance of the Year with her role in the Amazon Prime Video series, Swarm. She was also nominated for Pop Artist of the Year, which went to Taylor Swift.

There were many other memorable moments from the awards show, such as Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell singing “Unwritten” with Natasha Bedingfield on stage. The 2004 hit song was featured in the duo’s 2023 romantic comedy, Anyone But You. As they presented an award together, Powell admitted he was “a little nervous” and Sweeney started singing “Unwritten” to help calm him down.

When the actor said, “It’s not going to work,” Sweeney replied: “OK, then it’s time to bring out the big guns.”

Bedingfield then walked out on the stage to applause and finished the song.